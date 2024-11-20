The holiday season is about to heat up in the kitchen thanks to The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday. This marks the third iteration of the holiday special, as five new celebrities will put their baking skills to the test inside the ionic tent. This year’s contestants are battling for pride and, in doing so, will raise money for charity.

Like The Great British Bake Off, The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday season 3 will test the contestants’ culinary skills, creativity, and originality. The celebrities compete in three distinct holiday-themed challenges: signature, technical, and showstopper. Previous winners include actress D’Arcy Carden and comedian Phoebe Robinson. Who will be crowned the star baker this year?

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday season 3: release date and streaming information

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday season 3 streams on The Roku Channel on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is home to free and premium entertainment. The Roku Channel includes 80,000 free movies and programs and over 400 free live linear television channels in the U.S. The Roku Channel is considered a FAST service — free ad-supported streaming television. That means viewers can stream a wide selection of movies and TV shows on The Roku Channel for free. The caveat is that ads will run during your presentation. It’s a fair trade-off for a free movie or TV show.

The easiest way to access The Roku Channel is on a Roku device or TV. However, The Roku Channel is also available online at TheRokuChannel.com on iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TVs, Samsung TVs, Google TVs, and other Android TV OS devices.

Who is involved in The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday season 3?

The five celebrities competing in The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday season 3:

Anthony Anderson: Emmy-nominated actor and comedian best known for his starring role in Black-ish

Rob Riggle: Comedian and actor who rose to prominence on The Daily Show, Step Brothers, and The Hangover

Step Brothers, and Vanessa Bayer: Emmy-nominated actress who was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 2010-2017

from 2010-2017 Loni Love: Comedian and former host of the daytime talk show The Real

Susie Essman: Actress and comedian best known for her work in Curb Your Enthusiasm and Broad City

Casey Wilson and Zach Cherry will host, and Baking Show staples Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith are set to judge.

Is there a trailer?

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday Season 3 | Official Trailer | The Roku Channel

Yes! The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday season 3 promises to be an entertaining competition full of laughs and sweet treats. “I just want to have some fun and talk a lot of trash,” Anderson jokes at the start of the trailer. Because these celebrities are amateurs, expect them to make several culinary mistakes. However, it’s all in good fun.