Where to watch The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday special

One week from today, The Great American Baking Show is returning for a special episode with a lot of familiar faces. And this year’s edition of The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday special looks like it’s going to be hilarious.

This series is the American spinoff of The Great British Baking Show, and they share the same premise. It’s a cooking competition show where chefs compete to win the favor of well-known culinary judges. For this year’s holiday special, the regular hosts Casey Wilson and Zach Cherry will be joined by special guest judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith from The Great British Baking Show.

Now, it’s time to answer one of the big questions that brought you here.

Where can we watch The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday special?

The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday will premiere on Friday, November 10 on The Roku Channel. Fans of the series can’t be too surprised by this, since The Roku Channel is also the home of the ongoing series. In fact, a seventh season of The Great American Baking Show was ordered in May. We’re not sure when the season 7 premiere will occur, but the holiday special is a nice way to revisit the show during the hiatus.

Which celebrities are taking part in the holiday special?

EW has officially unveiled this year’s celebrity contestants in The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday. Community and Animal Control star Joel McHale, NBA superstar DeAndre Jordan of the Denver Nuggets, Saturday Night Live‘s Ego Nwodim, Everything’s Trash creator Phoebe Robinson, Broad City‘s Arturo Castro, and comedian Heather McMahan.

“As a super fan, walking in the tent, looking into Paul Hollywood’s eyes, and seeing Prue’s statement necklace was a dream come true,” Robinson told EW. “And to play for my favorite nonprofit (RED) was icing on the cake. Am I a strong baker? No. Am I going to coast on my personality? Obviously. It’s what Maya Angelou would have wanted.”

“Finally the world will see that I’m the greatest celebrity baker in history,” added McHale. “Eat that, Paul Giamatti!”

Which celebrity will win? To get that answer, you’ll have to watch The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holiday. on Friday, November 10, only on The Roku Channel.

