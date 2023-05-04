 Skip to main content
Where to watch The Great American Baking Show

Dan Girolamo
By

Calling all fans of The Great British Bake Off. The American spinoff, The Great American Baking Showis returning with new episodes for its sixth season. The series will be hosted by Elle Kemper (The Office), Zach Cherry (Severance), Paul Hollywood (The Great British Bake Off), and Prue Leith (My Kitchen Rules).

The competition reality series pits amateur bakers up against each other in a series of competitions to determine a champion. The nine contestants in season 6 include Martin Sorge, Nirali Chauhan, Stacie Nakamoto, Dyana O’Brien, Susa Simpson, Karis Stucker, Jonathan Gottfried, Sarah Chang, and Sean Liu.

The Great American Baking Show previously aired the show on ABC. However, the series now has a new home on a different network. Find out where to watch The Great American Baking Show below!

Where to watch The Great American Baking Show

The cast of The Great American Baking Show.

The Great American Baking Show will now stream on The Roku Channel. The upcoming sixth season is the first season that will be available exclusively on The Roku Channel. A holiday special, The Great American Baking Show: Celebrity Holidaypreviously aired on The Roku Channel in December 2022.

Watch The Great American Baking Show on The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is a free, ad-supported streaming channel that offers syndicated and original TV shows. 2 Broke Girls, Without a Trace, Third Watch, and Everybody Hates Chris are all available to stream on The Roku Channel. The service has been increasing its library of originals of the past year thanks to films like Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and Slip. There are also live channels dedicated to programs like The Walking Dead, Ion, Cold Case Files, and Duck Dynasty.

When is it available for streaming?

New episodes of The Great American Baking Show are available starting May 5 on The Roku Channel.

How much does it cost?

The Great American Baking Show | Official Trailer | The Roku Channel

The Roku Channel is FREE to sign up. There is no charge to access the service as long as you have a free Roku account. You may have to watch ads while watching some movies and television shows. However, not all of the content on The Roku Channel is free. Users can add The Roku Channel to premium subscription services, including AMC+, Starz, Fox Nation, Showtime, Paramount+, and MGM+. Use The Roku Channel to organize your streaming services in one place and pay for them with one payment.

Also, subscribers do not need to have a Roku device or television. The channel can be accessed from any smart TV or through the free Roku mobile app for iOS and Android. The Roku Channel can also be accessed online from a web browser on a computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Is it worth watching?

A group of judges stand around a cake in The Great American Baking Show.

Who doesn’t love watching shows that highlight delicious treats and creations? The entire Baking universe provides subscribers with enjoyable programming for food-loving fans around the world. The competition aspect gives fans someone to root for and cheer on as they progress throughout the competition. Plus, the banter and chemistry between Kemper, Cherry, Hollywood, and Leith are beyond entertaining.

This will not be the end for The Great American Baking Show as it has already been renewed for another season. Another holiday special will air later this year and will feature all-new celebrity bakers.

Watch The Great American Baking Show on The Roku Channel

