Where you can stream Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

One of the brightest, strangest, and wackiest minds to ever live belongs to “Weird Al” Yankovic. Weird Al is best known for his comedic songs that parody songs from other musicians and pop culture events. After breaking onto the scene in the 1970s, Weird Al has spawned a number of hits over the last four decades including Eat it, Like a Surgeon, Amish Paradise, and White & Nerdy.

The brilliance of the legendary comedic artist is being parodied in the new film Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Based on the Funny or Die sketch from 2010, Weird stars Daniel Radcliffe as Weird Al as it chronicles the beginnings of the comedic icon and his rise to fame. The film is satirical in nature as it parodies previous biopics and exaggerates key moments in Al’s life story.

What is The Roku Channel?

If you’re looking to watch the Weird Al biopic, then you won’t have to leave your house. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is available to stream for free on The Roku Channel. The Roku Channel started in 2017 as a streaming service from Roku, Inc. The Roku Channel has licensing deals with companies like Warner Bros., Lionsgate, and Sony Pictures to feature movies and TV shows on the platform. The channel also features Roku Originals, free movies and TV shows like Weird that are exclusive to the channel.

The current programming includes broadcast shows like Two Broke Girls and Criminal Minds, live news programs from major networks like ABC and NBC, and classic movies such as War of the Worlds and Lethal Weapon. Plus, Roku made a deal with AMC Networks to bring free, ad-supported TV, or FAST, to its channel. AMC shows like Mad Men and The Walking Dead will be added to the AMC Showcase channel on Roku.

How much does it cost?

The Roku Channel is free at sign-up. However, you occasionally have to watch ads while watching certain movies and TV programs. Users can also purchase third-party streaming services such as Paramount+, Showtime, Discovery+, and AMC+ and add them to their Roku as a premium subscription.

It’s important to note that a Roku device or Roku television is not required to access The Roku Channel. You can access The Roku Channel from any compatible Samsung Smart TV, compatible Amazon Fire TV device, or from the free Roku mobile app for iOS and Android. The Roku Channel can also be accessed online from a web browser on a computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Is it worth it?

WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story - official trailer

Yes, especially if you love Weird Al. Per Roku, the official synopsis reads: “Daniel Radcliffe is ‘Weird’ Al Yankovic in the unexaggerated true story about the greatest musician of our time. From a conventional upbringing where playing the accordion was a sin, Al rebelled and made his dream of changing the words to world-renowned songs come true. An instant success and sex symbol, Al lives an excessive lifestyle and pursues an infamous romance that nearly destroys him.”

In addition to Radcliffe, the ensemble cast includes Evan Rachel Wood as Madonna, Rainn Wilson as Dr. Demento, Julianne Nicholson as Mary Yankovic (Al’s mother), Toby Huss as Nick Yankovic (Al’s father), and Quinta Brunson as Oprah Winfrey.

Eric Appel directs Weird basedon a script he co-wrote with Yankovic. On Rotten Tomatoes, Weird sits at 89% on the Tomatometer and registers an 82% audience score. On Metacritic, the film has a Metascore of 73.

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is now available to stream for free on The Roku Channel.

Editors' Recommendations