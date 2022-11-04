Sherlock Holmes is one of the world’s most famous fictional detectives. However, Sherlock is not the only detective in his family. His younger sister, Enola, is an aspiring sleuth herself. The charismatic and independent female detective is the subject of the new film, Enola Holmes 2.

Millie Bobby Brown reprises her role as the titular character in Enola Holmes 2. The film serves as the direct sequel to 2018’s Enola Holmes. In the second film, Enola is now a detective, and her first case involves locating a missing girl. Based on Nancy Springer’s young adult novel series of the same name, Enola Holmes 2 is a mystery film that can be enjoyed by all ages.

What is Netflix?

If you’re looking to watch the next chapter in the Enola Holmes series, then you won’t have to venture far to find it. Netflix will be the exclusive streaming home for Enola Holmes 2.

Netflix is still considered to be one of the pioneers of the streaming world. The subscription service provides thousands of hours of content in the form of movies and television. Netflix’s original programming boasts some of the most popular television shows in the world, including Stranger Things, The Crown, and Bridgerton. In recent years, Netflix’s lineup of original films has included prestige dramas like The Power of the Dog and The Irishman, blockbusters such as The Gray Man and Red Notice, and romantic films like Purple Hearts and The Kissing Booth.

How much does it cost?

Netflix has four subscription plans. There is the basic plan, which costs $10 per month and can be watched on one supported device at a time. The standard plan costs $15.49 per month and supports two devices at a time. The premium plan is $20 and can be watched on four supported devices at a time. All three of these plans are ad-free.

The fourth plan is the basic plan with ads. Starting in November 2022, this brand-new ad plan costs $7 per month. Users can access Netflix on this plan via one supported device at a time. Ads will be shown before and during most shows and movies. Some movies and TV shows are unavailable due to licensing restrictions, and downloads are not included.

Is it worth it?

Yes, especially if whodunnit mysteries are up your alley. Per Netflix, the official synopsis reads, “Enola takes on her first official case as a detective, but to solve the mystery of a missing girl, she’ll need help from friends — and brother Sherlock.”

Along with Brown, actors reprising their roles from the first film include Henry Cavill as Sherlock Holmes; Helena Bonham Carter as Enola’s mother, Eudoria; Louis Partridge as Viscount Tewkesbury; Susan Wokoma as Edith; and Adeel Akhtar as Inspector Lestrade. David Thewlis, Hannah Dodd, and Sharon Duncan-Brewster are new members of the cast.

The creative team from Enola Holmes returns for the sequel as Henry Bradeer directs based on a script by Jack Thorne. Currently, Enola Holmes 2 registers 93% on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes and a critics score of 58 on Metacritic.

Enola Holmes is scheduled to be released on Netflix on November 4.

