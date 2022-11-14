 Skip to main content
Where to stream The Bad Guys

Everyone loves a good animated movie, and 2022 has given us a plethora of terrific toons for our viewing pleasure: Minions: The Rise of Gru, Turning Red, My Father’s Dragon, DC League of Super-Pets, The Sea Beast…the list goes on and on.

Yet there’s only one animated movie that blends the heist thrills of the Ocean’s Eleven movies with the wise-cracking all-ages comedy of the Ice Age films. Released in April of 2022, The Bad Guys was a sleeper hit, staying in theaters for more than half a year and becoming the second highest-grossing animated movie of the year. It’s now available for streaming so audiences can now experience all the laughs and action the movie has in spades from the comfort of their homes.

Where is it streaming?

Mr. Wolf takes a selfie with his crew in The Bad Guys.
DreamWorks Animation LLC

If you want to follow the antics of Mr. Wolf, Mr. Snake, Ms. Tarantula, Mr. Shark, and Mr. Piranha, then you should head toward one platform where you can watch the movie for free with a subscription. Netflix will be the streaming home for The Bad Guys for the foreseeable future.

Netflix is still considered to be one of the pioneers of the streaming world. The subscription service provides thousands of hours of content in the form of movies and television. Netflix’s original programming boasts some of the most popular television shows in the world, including Stranger Things, The Crown, and Bridgerton. In recent years, Netflix’s lineup of original films has included prestige dramas like The Power of the Dog and The Irishman, blockbusters such as The Gray Man and Red Notice, thrillers like Where the Crawdads Sing, and romantic films like Purple Hearts and The Kissing Booth.

When does it stream for subscribers?

The Bad Guys is now streaming on Netflix.

How much does it cost?

Netflix has four subscription plans. There is the basic plan, which costs $10 per month and can be watched on one supported device at a time. The standard plan costs $15.50 per month and supports two devices at a time. The premium plan is $20 and can be watched on four supported devices at a time. All three of these plans are ad-free.

The fourth plan is the basic plan with ads. Starting in November 2022, this brand-new ad plan costs $7 per month. Users can access Netflix on this plan via one supported device at a time. Ads will be shown before and during most shows and movies. Some movies and TV shows are unavailable due to licensing restrictions, and downloads are not included.

Is it worth it?

Yes. The Bad Guys is a little naughtier than your average Disney picture, but not as insufferable as your typical DreamWorks picture like Shrek. Digital Trends reviewed the film and found it to be “a clever crime comedy for the whole family.” It’s the rare animated movie that plays well to both kids and adults and is a genuinely funny heist movie that doesn’t feel too long at 100 minutes.

Part of the reason is due to the talented voice cast that distinguishes the film from others in a crowded genre. Sam Rockwell, Marc Maron, Awkwafina, Craig Robinson, and Anthony Ramos voice the titular anthropomorphic band of criminals, while British comedian Richard Ayoade and Joker‘s Zazie Beets round out the cast.

Currently, The Bad Guys registers a healthy 88% on the Tomatometer on Rotten Tomatoes and has a critics score of 64 on Metacritic.

The Bad Guys is now available to stream on Netflix.

