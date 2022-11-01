Where to stream all the James Bond movies

For many viewers hoping to watch popular franchises, the era of streaming has been a remarkable gift. Suddenly, a wide array of huge blockbuster movies were at your fingertips and easily accessible. Unfortunately, that only made the difficulty of tracking down the James Bond franchise feel all the more apparent. If you were looking for any given Bond film, there were no guarantees about where you might be able to watch it.

Now that Amazon has acquired MGM Studios, which has long been the home of James Bond, it just became much easier to stream the entire 60-year-old franchise in a single place. Every James Bond movie is now available on Prime Video, which means you can watch them all in order from the beginning. Amazon was quick to clarify that this expansive array of Bond films would only be available for a “limited time,” but it didn’t offer much detail on what exactly that means.

How much is Amazon Prime Video?

If you don’t normally subscribe to Amazon Prime but have a hankering for Bond, you can sign up for just Amazon Prime Video for $8.99 per month. You can also subscribe to Amazon Prime more generally, which is $14.99 per month and gives you the added benefit of free two-day shipping on a wide array of products sold on Amazon. Amazon also charges $139 for a full year of Prime, which is a lower rate than the monthly charge.

Is it worth it to subscribe just for Bond?

Given how rare it is to find all of the James Bond movies collected in one place, it may be worth it for diehard fans or devoted movie lovers who want to catch up on a major franchise. James Bond has been one of the most iconic and enduring heroes in the history of cinema, with an iconic lineup of Bond girls, outrageous villains, and fantastical gadgets, so it only seems fitting that he should be widely beloved in the U.S. On top of the expansive catalog on Amazon Prime Video, you can also catch up with No Time to Die, Daniel Craig’s final Bond movie, which just hit theaters in 2021.

Are any James Bond movies streaming on other platforms?

Every Bond movie, including the latest installment No Time to Die, is currently streaming on Prime Video, so that’s the best place to look if you want the most comprehensive collection of the character. A few isolated titles are also streaming on other platforms, though, but they are entirely contained to the character’s more recent history. The first three Craig movies — Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, and Skyfall — are all streaming on Netflix, and No Time to Die is also streaming on Epix in addition to Prime Video.

There are ways, then, to get your toes wet on James Bond without subscribing to Prime Video. Ultimately, though, given the fact that Amazon now owns all of James Bond, it seems like the character is most likely to be found on Prime Video moving forward. Even that’s not a sure thing, though, given that these movies are only streamable on Amazon for a limited time. If you want to do a full watch of all of them, you might want to start as soon as possible.

