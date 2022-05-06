UFC 274 Live Stream: How to watch Oliveira vs. Gaethje tomorrow

May’s big UFC pay-per-view event is here. Headlining the main card is a contest for the UFC Lightweight Championship, with defending champ Charles Oliveira facing down top-ranked contender Justin Gaethje. For the co-main event, women’s strawweight champion Rose Namajunas will defend her title against an old rival, Carla Esparza, so with two championship bouts happening, this is shaping up to be one of the most exciting UFC events of the year. If you’re hunting around trying to find out how to watch UFC 274 online, here’s what you need to know.

Date: Saturday, May 7

Time: 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT (Main Event)

Location: Phoenix, Arizona, United States

Venue: Footprint Center

Watch the UFC 274 Live Stream in the U.S.

UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje, like almost all numbered UFC events, is a pay-per-view show. Currently (and for the foreseeable future), all UFC pay-per-views air exclusively via ESPN+, the sports broadcaster’s premium streaming platform and the best way to stream UFC fights online. That means that signing up for ESPN+ is the only way you can watch UFC 274 online in the U.S. ESPN+ costs $7 per month or $70 per year, while UFC pay-per-views now cost $75. However, new subscribers can grab a one-year ESPN+ membership plus the UFC 274 PPV for $100 and save $45.

The UFC typically runs one of these big numbered pay-per-view events each month, almost always with at least one championship bout featuring as as the main event. MMA fans are getting treated to two championship fights this time around. The main event features lightweight champion Charles “Do Brox” Oliveira (32-8) will meet Justin “The Highlight” Gaethje (24-3) in the Octagon. This will be Oliveira’s second title defense since he bested Dustin Poirier at UFC 269 and Gaethje’s second title shot since his first unsuccessful challenge against then-champion Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254.

For the co-main, “Thug” Rose Namajunas (12-4) will defend the UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship against Carla “Cookie Monster” Esparza (19-6). The two have an unsettled score that dates back to 2014, when both made their UFC debut at The Ultimate Fighter 20 finale. There, the first-ever UFC Women’s Strawweight Championship was put on the line, and Esparza claimed it when she defeated Namajunas with a rear-naked choke in the third round. In the years since, Thug Rose has become a two-time strawweight champ, but these two have not faced each other again — until now.

Other noteworthy matchups on the main card include former Bellator champ Michael Chandler vs. former interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson, and Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzo. This main card is the pay-per-view portion of the event, so if you’re planning to watch the UFC 274 live stream online Saturday night, now’s the time to sign up for ESPN+ and claim the UFC 247 PPV deal if you haven’t already. The main event begins at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT).

