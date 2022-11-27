Where to stream Die Hard

Yippee-ki-yay! If you’re a fan of ’80s action movies, then the phrase will instantly remind you of Die Hard. The 1988 action thriller stars Bruce Willis as John McClane, an NYPD cop who finds himself in the middle of a terrorist scheme at Nakatomi Plaza. While visiting his wife at a Christmas party, McClane meets Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman), the highly-intelligent leader of the terrorists. It’s a cat-and-mouse game between McClane and Gruber as the hardened cop tries to thwart the terrorist’s plans and save his wife.

Predominantly known for television roles until this point, Willis catapulted into superstardom from the success of Die Hard. The film spawned four sequels and made Willis one of the most bankable action stars for the next 15 years. Though we won’t delve into the “is Die Hard a Christmas movie” debate (it is), we will tell you where to watch this action thriller during the holiday season.

Where is it streaming?

To watch one of the greatest action films of all time, head to Starz to start streaming. The premium cable and satellite network was originally launched in 1994. Starz is owned by Lionsgate and is a subsidiary of its parent company, Starz Inc.

Starz is home to hundreds of films and TV shows to stream. The notable film franchise that streams on Starz is Tom Holland’s Spider-Man trilogy, which includes Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Other movies on the network include Venom, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and The Equalizer. TV shows available to stream on Starz include Power, P-Valley, Party Down, Gaslit, and Spartacus.

When does it stream for subscribers?

Die Hard is now streaming on Starz.

How much does it cost?

Starz costs $9 per month or $75 per year. The yearly rate saves subscribers about 30% compared to the monthly rate. If you are on the fence about Starz, the premium cable network has a special offer of $5 a month for three months. There is no commitment to sign up, and users will receive 44% off for these three months. The offer includes unlimited ad-free streaming and downloads on up to 4 screens.

Because Starz is a premium cable network, it can be purchased as an add-on for other streaming services. Hulu, Sling TV, The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Philo offer subscribers the ability to add Starz to their respective services. Platforms like Hulu and Prime Video allow users to sign up for a free Starz 7-day trial.

Is it worth it?

Yes, especially if you love action movies. The official synopsis reads: “Hard-nosed NYC cop John McClane wages a one-man war against a band of cold-blooded thieves in Los Angeles in this contemporary action classic.”

John McTiernan directed Die Hard on a screenplay from Jeb Stuart and Steven E. de Souza. In addition to Willis and Rickman, the ensemble cast features Alexander Godunov, Bonnie Bedelia, Reginald VelJohnson, Paul Gleason, De’voreaux White, William Atherton, Clarence Gilyard, Hart Bochner, and James Shigeta.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Die Hard registers 94% on the Tomatometer and audience score. On Metacritic, Die Hards holds a 72 Metascore and 5.5 user score.

