Wolves vs Brighton live stream: Can you watch for free?

Looking to take another step towards repeating last year’s semifinal run, Brighton take on Wolves in the Fifth Round of the 2023-24 FA Cup today. They’ll meet at Molineux Stadium, where Brighton rolled to a 4-1 victory back in August. But more recently these sides played to a 0-0 draw in January, setting this up as a very compelling showdown for a spot in the quarterfinals.

In the United States, the match (2:45 p.m. ET start time) will stream exclusively on ESPN+. Here’s a rundown of the streaming services and how exactly to watch a live stream of Wolves vs Brighton today.

Watch Wolves vs Brighton on ESPN+

There are a few different pricing options when signing up for ESPN+. You can pay on a month-to-month basis for $11 per month, you can get a whole year for $110 (which essentially gives you two months for free), or you can get all three of ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for a special bundle price of $15 for a month. There’s no free trial, but soccer fans will want ESPN+ for the long haul anyways.

Once you’ve signed up, you can then watch a live stream of Wolves vs Brighton on the ESPN website or app. The latter is available on phones, tablets and pretty much all streaming devices, but you check device compatibility here.

After you’ve watched the match, there’s plenty of other content on the app that will keep you busy. ESPN+ includes every FA Cup, La Liga, Bundesliga, Copa del Rey and DFB-Pokal match. It also has some all other smaller leagues, plus various international matches, other live sports and tons of on-demand content, including the popular 30-for-30 documentaries.

Watch Wolves vs Brighton Live Stream from Abroad

If you want to watch the match on ESPN+ from another country, you’ll need to use a virtual private network (VPN), which masks your IP address and makes it seem as though you’re still located in the United States (or another country of your choosing). NordVPN is our recommendation. It’s safe, reliable and doesn’t limit your bandwidth speeds, plus it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee

Looking for some other options? We’ve put together lists of the best VPN services and best VPN deals, so you can check those out for a bevy of other strong choices.

