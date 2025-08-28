Y: Marshals rounds out its spinoff cast with some familiar Yellowstone faces

In the universe of Yellowstone spinoffs, Y: Marshals is clearly one that Paramount is prioritizing. The series, which will see Luke Grimes reprise his role as Kayce Dutton and join the U.S. Marshals, is set to air on CBS instead of Paramount+, and we now know more about who will be joining Grimes in the cast.

Variety is now reporting that Gil Birmingham, Mo Brings Plenty, and Brecken Merrill, all three cast members on Yellowstone, will reprise their roles as Thomas Rainwater, Mo, and Tate Dutton, respectively. We also know that Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, and Tatanka Means will all be joining the cast as members of the Marshals service.

Brett Cullen will also appear in the recurring role of Harry Gifford, the head of the U.S. Marshals in Montana, and it was previously announced that Logan Marshall-Green would be joining the cast as Pete Calvin, a friend of Kayce’s from his time in the military.

The official logline for the series: “With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Kayce Dutton (Grimes) joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty, and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.”

With a full cast, it’s clear that Paramount is moving full steam ahead with the series. The show is expected to premiere on Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on CBS in 2026.



