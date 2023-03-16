Zack Snyder teases ‘full circle’ announcement from Darkseid

Zack Snyder (Rebel Moon) is breaking the internet again after sharing a cryptic announcement from Darkseid on his Twitter account this week. In the 14-second clip, the words “incoming transmission from Lord Darkseid” flash across the screen. A mysterious voice says to “save the date” from April 28-30. Snyder hashtagged the post with “#fullcircle.”

Darkseid is the main villain of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, also known as the “Snyder Cut.” The film premiered on HBO Max on March 18, 2021, nearly four years after the theatrical release of Justice League.

If there’s anyone who knows the power of social media and thei=nternet, it’s Snyder, who, unfortunately, had to step down from the production of Justice League after the death of his daughter. Joss Whedon (The Avengers) was hired to direct, conduct reshoots, and finish the movie. After Justice League bombed financially and critically, Snyder’s die-hard fans began the “Release the Snyder Cut” campaign, demanding Warner Bros. allow Snyder’s version of the film to see the light of day.

After years of campaigning, Warner Bros. officially announced in 2020 that Snyder’s version of Justice League would premiere in 2021 on HBO Max. Snyder recut the entire movie, filmed new scenes, and changed its entire direction, which included making Darkseid the primary villain. The result was a four-hour-long film split into six parts and one epilogue. Despite its runtime, the film is widely considered superior to Justice League.

What does the Darkseid announcement mean? Snyder is currently making films for Netflix, such as Rebel Moon, and is not involved in the new DC universe with James Gunn and Peter Safran. The leading rumor is a theatrical release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League.

