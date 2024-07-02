 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Zack Snyder teases a theatrical release for Justice League Snyder Cut

By
Zack Snyder puts his hand up and points in front of Batman and Wonder Woman.
Warner Bros. Entertainment

Release the Snyder Cut… in theaters? According to Zack Snyder, his version of Justice League is coming to the big screen.

On Vero, Snyder shared a picture of Ben Affleck as Batman from Zack Snyder’s Justice League with the caption, “Want to see ZSJL on the big screen… stay tuned for a date.” No release date for the film has been announced. However, Snyder’s post hints that a theatrical release is on the way.

Recommended Videos

The black and white version of Snyder Cut was shown in IMAX in July 2022. In April 2023, the full-color version of the Snyder Cut was released to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is one of the greatest examples of how fandom can drive studio decisions. Coming off 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Snyder was set to helm 2017’s Justice League. In May 2017, Snyder stepped down as director of Justice League after the tragic death of his daughter. Warner Bros. hired The Avengers’ Joss Whedon to direct and finish the film.

After Snyder’s departure, Warner Bros. was unhappy with the long runtime and the dark tone, so they hired Whedon to rewrite and reshoot major plot points to implement a happier, brighter tone. The gamble did not pay off, as Justice League received terrible reviews while grossing $661.3 million on a budget of $300 million.

Screengrab of Batman on a post from Zack Snyder.
Zack Snyder / Vero

After Justice League’s disappointing debut, fans petitioned for Warner Bros. to release the “Snyder Cut,” using the hashtag #releasetheSnyderCut to gain social media traction. After the flood of signatures combined with public support from the cast, Warner Bros. released Zack Snyder’s Justice League in March 2021 as a Max Original Film. The 242-minute film was considered to be an improvement over the original, with many critics praising Snyder’s original vision and story.

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a superteam — including Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and the Flash (Ezra Miller) — joins forces to stop the god Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) from conquering Earth.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is currently available to stream on Max.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
300 TV series in development, Zack Snyder in talks to direct
Gerard Butler wields a sword in 300.

A TV series adaptation of 300 is in the works. Per Variety, the series is in the early stages of development at Warner Bros. Television. The report states the show would serve as a prequel to the original film from 2006. Plot details remain under wraps. No writer, streamer, or network is currently attached to the project.
Zack Snyder, who directed and co-wrote 300, is in talks to direct and executive produce the series. Deborah Snyder, Zack's wife and producing partner, would return to executive produce the series alongside Wesley Coller. According to Variety, "deals are still being negotiated."
300 was based on the graphic novel series by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley. Snyder directed 300 from a screenplay he co-wrote with Kurt Johnstad and Michael B. Gordon. The film depicts a fictionalized version of the Battle of Thermopylae. Gerard Butler starred as King Leonidas, the Spartan king who led 300 soldiers into battle against King Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro) of Persia and his 300,000 soldiers. Lena Headley, Dominic West, David Wenham, and Michael Fassbender also starred.

300 - Official Trailer [HD]

Read more
Syfy reveals first images and release date for The Ark season 2
An astronaut looks confused with his suit on.

The crew aboard Ark One is ready for more space adventures in The Ark season 2. The second season of the hit sci-fi show premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Wednesday, July 17, on Syfy. All episodes will be available to stream on Peacock seven days after air.

Set 100 years in the future, planetary colonization missions have started to ensure the survival of the human race. In the explosive season 1 finale, the crew on Ark One reached Proxima B, a potential new home for the residents of Earth. However, Proxima B exploded, destroying any chance of habitation. To make matters worse, the ensuing blast damaged Ark One.

Read more
Glen Powell as Batman? The Twisters star teases his ‘wild take’ on Bruce Wayne
Glen Powell sits and stares with a cowboy hat on, while Batman in his suit looks on.

Glen Powell is Hollywood's next big star. The 35-year-old actor is in the middle of a meteoric rise to the A-list, highlighted by his starring roles in Top Gun: Maverick and Anyone But You. Because of his charisma, looks, and talent, Powell is a viable candidate to play a superhero. To that end, could Batman be in Powell's future?

In an interview with GQ, Powell toured the Warner Bros. lot and passed the new Superman logo in James Gunn's DC Universe. Although he has no interest in playing a superhero, Powell does have any idea for his version of a comic book character.

Read more