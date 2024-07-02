Zack Snyder teases a theatrical release for Justice League Snyder Cut

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Release the Snyder Cut… in theaters? According to Zack Snyder, his version of Justice League is coming to the big screen.

On Vero, Snyder shared a picture of Ben Affleck as Batman from Zack Snyder’s Justice League with the caption, “Want to see ZSJL on the big screen… stay tuned for a date.” No release date for the film has been announced. However, Snyder’s post hints that a theatrical release is on the way.

Recommended Videos

The black and white version of Snyder Cut was shown in IMAX in July 2022. In April 2023, the full-color version of the Snyder Cut was released to raise awareness for suicide prevention.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is one of the greatest examples of how fandom can drive studio decisions. Coming off 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Snyder was set to helm 2017’s Justice League. In May 2017, Snyder stepped down as director of Justice League after the tragic death of his daughter. Warner Bros. hired The Avengers’ Joss Whedon to direct and finish the film.

After Snyder’s departure, Warner Bros. was unhappy with the long runtime and the dark tone, so they hired Whedon to rewrite and reshoot major plot points to implement a happier, brighter tone. The gamble did not pay off, as Justice League received terrible reviews while grossing $661.3 million on a budget of $300 million.

After Justice League’s disappointing debut, fans petitioned for Warner Bros. to release the “Snyder Cut,” using the hashtag #releasetheSnyderCut to gain social media traction. After the flood of signatures combined with public support from the cast, Warner Bros. released Zack Snyder’s Justice League in March 2021 as a Max Original Film. The 242-minute film was considered to be an improvement over the original, with many critics praising Snyder’s original vision and story.

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a superteam — including Batman (Ben Affleck), Superman (Henry Cavill), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Cyborg (Ray Fisher), and the Flash (Ezra Miller) — joins forces to stop the god Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) from conquering Earth.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is currently available to stream on Max.