Digital Trends
Portable Music Player Reviews

Astell & Kern A&norma SR15 hands-on review

Quirky, off-kilter, and lovely, Astell & Kern’s A&norma SR15 is another hi-fi hit

1 of 14
Astell and Kern SR 15 – Review
Astell & Kern A&Norma SR15 review
Astell & Kern A&Norma SR15 review
Astell & Kern A&Norma SR15 review
Astell & Kern A&Norma SR15 review
Astell & Kern A&Norma SR15 review
Astell & Kern A&Norma SR15 review
Astell & Kern A&Norma SR15 review
Astell & Kern A&Norma SR15 review
Astell & Kern A&Norma SR15 review
Astell & Kern A&Norma SR15 review
Astell & Kern A&Norma SR15 review
Astell & Kern A&Norma SR15 review
Astell & Kern A&Norma SR15 review
The A&K A&norma SR15’s quirky design hides strong audio tech for a sparking listening experience
The A&K A&norma SR15’s quirky design hides strong audio tech for a sparking listening experience
The A&K A&norma SR15’s quirky design hides strong audio tech for a sparking listening experience

Highs

  • Improved software experience
  • Updated Dual DAC
  • Quirky, fun design
  • Incredible sound

Lows

  • Still expensive
Andy Boxall
By
Research Center: Astell & Kern A&Norma SR15

Astell & Kern knows how to do quirky design, and not in an irritating manner that makes us want to cringe. The new SR15 music player is the perfect example. The firm’s designs have always been highly recognizable, as everything seems to be hewn from a single block of metal by someone only familiar with sharp angles and straight lines. The SR15 isn’t different in that aspect, but this time it has also gone crazy with the screen, and an odd new name as well.

While it’s all bit mad on the outside, inside it’s better than ever before, and we think serious listeners are going to be very pleased about it. We had a short time to handle and listen to the SR15, and here are our early impressions.

Quirky in a good way

Take a good look at the front of the SR15. The crazy folk at A&K have inlaid the screen at a funny angle. First, the why. It’s supposed to be more logical for the way we hold a mobile device, which is usually at a slight angle, so if the screen is also angled then it will appear straight when handling it like a phone. Sure, this is what the marketing team says; but we tend to think it’s more about A&K’s engineers and designers having fun. Yes, the screen is slightly more “straight” in your hand but it’s hardly an ergonomic triumph, despite being suitable for both left and right handed people. We think it’s more about looking cool, and perfectly fits with the A&K’s protractor-and-ruler design style.

Despite all the angles and sharp lines, the SR15 is comfortable to hold, though it’s quite thick and heavy. At 154 grams, it’s weightier than most average size smartphones, and at least twice as thick. Flip the player over and you’re greeted by the signature glass rear panel and a 3D-style isometric pattern. There’s also a new name: A&norma. We asked the A&K representative about this and its meaning, to which the reply was, “It’s A&K being A&K.” See what we mean about quirky?

It’s all a bit mad on the outside.

The SR15 is the first model in a newly updated standard line of music players from Astell & Kern. The company’s other new players also have new names; although the Norma sounds like it has been inspired by a British housewife in the 1950s, it makes better sense alongside the SE100 A&Futura, and the fabulous SP1000 A&Ultima. Viewed like this, the Norma name likely refers to “normal,” compared to the more technically impressive A&Futura and A&Ultima models.

Listening pleasure

The SR15 replaces the AK70 MKII player from last year, with new internals, new software, and the same $700 “entry-level” price. Inside is a Cirrus Logic CS43198 MasterHiFi class Dual DAC, powered by a quad-core processor. The device supports PCM music files up to 24-bit/192kHz, and native DSD at 64MHz. Higher resolution files are down-sampled. For connectivity there is a 3.5mm headphone jack, a 2.5mm balanced output, and Bluetooth with AptX HD support. The USB connection lets the player function as a pre-amp when plugged into a computer with the correct cable.

Astell & Kern A&Norma SR15 review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

We listened to a few tracks using Tidal on the SR15, including personal test favorites Inner Peace by Clozee, and Jidenna’s Long Live the Chief; but it’s worth mentioning we were given the $1,000 Audeze LCD2C headphones to audition the SR15, and they’re very special on their own.

We wanted to listen more, and that’s a big plus point for a music player.

What surprised at first is how effortlessly the SR15 seemed to drive these massive cans — and the sheer presence it allowed them to deliver really impressed. Inner Peace sparkled, emphasizing the track’s strong stereo separation, and squelchy, dramatic riffs. The bassline in Long Live the Chief wasn’t as strong as we’d have liked, but this was likely to be the headphones influence rather than the player. This didn’t make it any less enjoyable to listen to, however — we wanted more, and that’s a big plus point for a music player.

Software improvements

The AK70 MKII, for all its sonic prowess, wasn’t the most pleasurable device to use because the software always seemed a little slow, especially compared to any decent smartphone. Android, the operating system underneath A&K’s own user interface, has been updated on the SR15, plus the interface from the SP1000 A&Ultima has been added to it. The difference is night and day. Scrolling through menus, opening apps, and general music playback control is smooth, effortless, and enjoyable. The AK70 MK II tended to push us back towards a great sounding smartphone when out and about, just due to speed; but that doesn’t look like it’ll happen with the SR15.

Astell & Kern A&Norma SR15 review
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

That’s a great set of improvements all round, and for Astell & Kern to keep the price the same as the outgoing AK70 MK II is excellent news. No, it’s not cheap; but you are getting a very high-quality product with super build, a unique design, and genuine audio ability. We haven’t spent enough time with the device to judge battery life or performance with headphones that don’t cost $1,000; but initial impressions are very good.

The A&norma SR15 from Astell & Kern costs $700 through the company’s own website in the U.S., or 600 British pounds in the U.K. The player was released on July 23.

Astell & Kern A&Norma SR15 Compared To
Samsung Galaxy Muse review
Samsung Galaxy Muse
SanDisk Sansa SlotRadio
Microsoft Zune 120GB
Apple iPod Nano 8GB (4G)
Apple iPod Touch 16GB
Apple iPod Classic (80GB)
TrekStor vibez 8GB
Samsung YP-T9 4GB
Cowon iAudio X5 20GB
Apple iPod nano 4GB
Apple iPod photo 60GB
MSI Megastick 256MB
Samsung Yepp YP-55V
iRiver iMP-400 SlimX
iRock 530
ps4 xbox one energy houston
Mobile

Buckle up, Houston, you’ll soon be getting 5G service from Verizon

Everything is bigger in Texas, and now, everything might be faster, too. 5G is coming to Houston thanks to Verizon, which announced that it will bring the technology to Houston in the second half of 2018.
Posted By Lulu Chang
portable tech gadgets
Deals

Totally tiny and cool: 18 portable tech gadgets you’ll want to use every day

If you're looking for some portable tech to keep you charged up and plugged in while you're on the go, we've rounded up our favorite must-have tech gadgets currently available. You'll find everything from a lightsaber laser pointer to a…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 review app switch
Mobile

Samsung will release a copper-colored Note 9 in the coming weeks

The Samsung Galaxy Note 9 will surely be big, bold, and pricey, but will it be foldable, or have an under-display fingerprint sensor? Those are just some of the rumors swirling around one of 2018's most anticipated phones.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
duo
Mobile

Finally, you can get Google Assistant to make a Duo video call for you

Making a video call from your phone is getting a little easier thanks to some help from your favorite assistant. At long last, Google's A.I.-powered helper will allow you to start a video call on Duo.
Posted By Lulu Chang
galaxy x
Mobile

Tipster says Samsung Galaxy X is a gaming phone without a foldable display

Samsung has been showcasing bendable display technology for a few years now and a folding smartphone might finally become a reality. The Galaxy X may be the company's first example, and here's everything we know about it.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Brenda Stolyar
Wearables

Samsung may have accidentally leaked an image of its own Galaxy Watch

Samsung may introduce a sequel to the Gear S3 smartwatch in 2018, but this time it may have a different name or even multiple versions. Rumors are spreading about a Galaxy Watch coming alongside the Galaxy Note 9.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Andy Boxall
iphone speed test
Mobile

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps are free for a limited time

Everyone likes apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Developers put paid apps on sale for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up fast. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals offered in the iOS App Store.
Posted By Lulu Chang
motiv
Wearables

Motiv Ring fitness tracker now has a companion Android app, too

It's not hard to find a fitness tracking wearable for the wrist, but options run thin when you want a device that's a little more subtle. Motiv's solution is a ring that puts your active minutes front and center.
Posted By Lulu Chang, Julian Chokkattu