 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Audio / Video
  3. News

Astell&Kern refreshes its UW100 wireless earbuds

Simon Cohen
By
Astell&Kern UW100 MK II wireless earbuds and charging case.
Astell&Kern

We’re guessing Astell&Kern (A&K) must have been pretty happy with how its first wireless earbuds — the A&K UW100 — worked out because the company has just announced a second generation and you’ll need to look very closely to find the changes. The Astell&Kern UW100 MK II will be available in September for the same $299 price as the original.

On the outside, the MK II look exactly the same as their predecessors. A&K has kept the same two-tone, rounded pentagon shape, which, while a bit on the big side, has still proven to be quite comfortable. Even the internal components are unchanged — A&K has kept the single full-range Knowles balanced armature (BA) driver, which it powers using a combo of its own amp technology and an Asahi Kasei AKM 32-bit Hi-Fi digital-to-analog converter (DAC). The earbuds make use of Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec to deliver up to 24-bit/96kHz hi-res audio when used with a compatible Android smartphone.

Woman wearing Astell&Kern UW100 MK II wireless earbuds.
Astell&Kern

The biggest difference seems to be a repositioning of the BA driver with the acoustic shell. It’s been moved towards the inside of the ear, which A&K says will better deliver finer audio details more directly. The acoustic chamber structure and mesh size have also been re-designed “multiple times” to work with the new BA driver position.  The new design took “numerous attempts to minimize sound diffusion to provide a more delicate and dynamic performance and a richer high-frequency expression,” according to the company’s press release.

Related

As with the first-gen, A&K has consciously avoided integrating active noise cancellation (ANC) into the MK II, sticking instead with the earbuds’ passive noise isolation (PNI) capabilities. The company argues that unlike generic ANC, which it says normally concentrates on canceling low-frequency noise, PNI can efficiently cancel unwanted ambient noise in the mid and high ranges, as well as higher-pitched sounds. A transparency feature with four mode options lets the outside world in when you need it.

Astell&Kern UW100 MK II wireless earbuds held in hand.
Astell&Kern

Though A&K didn’t specifically call them out as new features, the MK II appears to have a few other tweaks to help differentiate them from the originals. Battery life is now better — instead of six hours of use on a single charge and up to 24 hours when you include the case, A&K says you’ll get 9.5 hours and up to 29 hours respectively.

Recommended Videos

Speaking of the wireless-capable charging case, it has also received a small redesign. It now features a hexagonal shape, with a larger LED indicator on the front.

When I tested the first-gen UW100, I noted that call quality was especially disappointing given how much better earbuds that cost less than a third of the price perform on this task. The new version uses Qualcomm clear voice capture generation 8.0 technology, which A&K says should improve the calling situation. The MK II also benefit from Google Fast Pair support.

Finally, the new earbuds get a feature I hoped to see added to the first-gen: full manual control of EQ within the A&K mobile app. The custom setting is in addition to the existing EQ presets from the first generation.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Simon Cohen
Simon Cohen
Contributing Editor, A/V
Simon Cohen covers a variety of consumer technologies, but has a special interest in audio and video products, like…
Jaybird’s new Vista 2 wireless earbuds are tough enough for the U.S. military
Jaybird Vista 2 earbuds in palm with water pouring.

Many brands claim that their headphones are catered to consumers who are "on the go," but usually this sort of language refers more to going to the coffee shop for a latte than, say, going on a trek through the Andes. Jaybird, however, is more interested in the latter, and its newest pair of true wireless earbuds is designed to be your companion through even the most extreme of journeys.

When Jaybird says that the Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Earbuds are built for athletes and adventurers, they mean it. To begin with, the company claims to have pioneered a "signature fit" to help the earbuds stay in your ears while climbing, running, biking, etc. They also come with three sizes of interchangeable "eargels" that, Jaybird claims, will make you forget that they're even in your ears. Fit is enormously important with active headphones, and when we reviewed the Vista 2's predecessors -- the Jaybird Vista -- we found they delivered in that department.

Read more
Marshall debuts the $179 Mode II, its first true wireless earbuds
Marshall Mode II

Marshall, the iconic British guitar amplifier brand, has revealed its first set of true wireless earbuds, the $179 Mode II. The earbuds are available for pre-order today, with shipping starting March 18.

And just in case you're not obsessively paying attention to tech publications like Digital Trends, Marshall intends to make everyone aware of these new earbuds (plus its $319 Monitor II ANC and $149 Major IV wireless headphones) via a "Never Stop Listening" ad campaign featuring none other than veteran punk rocker Iggy Pop.

Read more
KEF takes on Sony, Bose, and Apple with its first true wireless ANC earbuds
KEF Mu3 ANC True Wireless Earbuds

Storied British audio brand KEF -- known for its line of wired and wireless full-size and bookshelf-sized speakers -- hasn't done a lot in the wireless headphone space -- and even less when it comes to true wireless earbuds. But that changes in a big way today with the launch of the $230 Mu3 Noise Cancelling True Wireless Earphones, a sleek, silver set of egg-shaped earbuds that include active noise cancellation (ANC).

Pricewise, KEF has placed the Mu3 in direct competition with the highest-rated true wireless ANC models: Sony's $230 WF-1000XM3, Apple's $249 AirPods Pro, Bose's $280 QuietComfort Earbuds, and Jabra's $230 Elite 85t.

Read more