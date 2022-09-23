Nothing has started teasing its next product – a pair of wireless earbuds that will come equipped with a cylindrical case. Known as the Ear Stick, they will be vastly different from the Ear (1), contrary to earlier rumors that said Nothing will simply be repackaging the first pair of earbuds in a new case. We can expect the new earbuds to launch later this year.

Lewis Hopkins, Nothing’s U.S. public relations manager, told The Verge that the Nothing Ear Stick “is an entirely new product. New charging case and new bud.” Earlier rumors have suggested that the company’s next product will share a lot of design elements with its first product. However, the Ear Stick is said to come without silicone eartips, like Apple’s non-Pro versions of the AirPods.

Ear (stick). Supremely comfortable. Exquisitely unique. Revealed exclusively on Chet Lo's SS23 runway. pic.twitter.com/lzP3n4cQNR — Nothing (@nothing) September 22, 2022

As per the press release shared by the company, the Nothing Ear Stick will feature a “feather-light” design that will be “supremely comfortable” and ergonomic. It is said to be “molded to your ears.” The Carl Pei-led company is also calling its case design “unique” and “inspired by classic cosmetic silhouettes … compactly formed to simply glide into pockets.”

We’re not sure how unique the Ear Stick will actually be. Huawei’s FreeBuds Lipstick feature a similar case design, geared toward the female audience. But the Huawei offering is more compact than the one we see from the Nothing teasers. The Ear Stick retains the transparent design at the top of the case, but we are yet to see the earbuds in flesh.

The Ear Stick was earlier rumored to launch alongside the Nothing Phone 1, but that didn’t happen. However, if history is anything to go by, we can expect more teasers to follow soon as happens in a typical Nothing product launch. As we move closer to the launch date, we can expect to get more information regarding the specs, pricing, and release date.

