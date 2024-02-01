 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Nothing just confirmed its next Android phone is coming soon

Nadeem Sarwar
By
A person holding the Nothing Phone 2.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

British smartphone upstart Nothing is readying a new smartphone that will hit the shelves later this year. The Nothing Phone 2a seems to be a direct successor of the Nothing Phone 1, which is likely targeting a value-centric midrange status.

“With Phone 2a, we’ve really doubled down on the core user needs — performance, camera, you need it,” says co-founder Akis Evangelidis. He further adds that with the Nothing Phone 2a, the company is leveraging the core niceties of the Nothing Phone 2, which chased flagship standards. Nothing confirmed the Nothing Phone 2a’s existence in a “Community Update” video uploaded to its YouTube channel.

The Nothing Phone 2 has spent just over two quarters on the shelves, while the Nothing Phone 1 has spent over 1.5 years in the market. So, it only seems natural that a successor for the latter would be more likely.

Recommended Videos

The naming scheme for the Nothing Phone 2a also seems to follow in the same footsteps as Google, which has been releasing Pixel-A budget phones for over half a decade now.

Related

Leaks suggest that the Nothing Phone 2a will serve two rear cameras and take a fresh design approach, including the LED glyph interface. Notably, the company is also extending the whole setup to developers, allowing third-party apps to work with the LED lights in their unique way.

The screen on the Nothing Phone 2.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Another reliable leaker predicts MediaTek’s Dimensity 7200 chip for the Nothing Phone 2a, a 50-megapixel dual camera setup, and a 120Hz OLED screen. Nothing is reportedly eyeing a reveal at MWC later this month, and it could be priced somewhere around $400.

But do keep in mind that these are early leaks and that the final product could turn out entirely different in terms of looks and internal hardware. Also, it would be great to see Nothing ditch these stylized names in brackets. A simple alphanumeric jambalaya works equally fine as long as the phone’s hardware does the talking and leaves a good impression.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
One of the first Android phones of 2024 isn’t what you expect
A person holding the Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro, showing the back.

You probably didn’t expect a flagship smartphone to launch at CES 2024 — a show where mobile news is usually secondary to TVs, computers, and wearables. But Asus has used its Las Vegas visit to reveal the ROG Phone 8 and ROG Phone 8 Pro, the latest models in its long-running gaming phone range.

It’s not just the timing that’s unexpected -- it’s the ROG Phone 8 Pro itself. Yes, it’s an Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) smartphone aimed at mobile gamers, but it’s also unlike all the others that have come before it. If you expected the ROG Phone 8 Pro to be an all-out, zero-compromise gaming behemoth, prepare to be a little taken aback by what it actually is.
What you need to know about the ROG Phone 8 Pro

Read more
One of my favorite iPhone accessories just made a comeback
Mophie Juice Pack on an iPhone 15 Pro.

Mophie, a brand known for its mobile power accessories, has announced the return of the fan-favorite Juice Pack case for the iPhone at CES 2024. Yes, the Juice Pack is back.

Mophie was the first officially Apple-certified battery case maker and has been around since the very first iPhone. Mophie was acquired by Zagg in 2016. It’s gone through a few variations over time, with the Juice Pack Air and Juice Pack Access in 2019, and then it disappeared for a while. It didn’t help that Apple had its own Battery Case for a while that's now discontinued, but Mophie is making a comeback with the Juice Pack.

Read more
TCL just announced an insane number of Android phones at CES
Close-up view of the TCL 50 Series of smartphones.

TCL has done the unthinkable at CES 2024. It has announced seven new smartphones to kick off the new year. The TCL 50 Series is the company’s fifth generation of smartphones and includes everything from cost-effective 5G devices to all-new TCL NxtPaper models. This isn't the first time TCL has created a NxtPaper smartphone, but it is the first time we're seeing them come to the U.S.

TCL says the TCL 50 Series represents its dedication to providing users with various options and a satisfying experience. The lineup features numerous advancements, including an e-reader mode for book lovers and speedy 5G connectivity for those often on the move. Every model in the series has been crafted to offer a smooth entertainment experience, effective productivity, and a comfortable user experience.

Read more