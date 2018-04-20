Swedish producer and DJ, Avicii, found dead at 28

Share

Swedish DJ, producer, and philanthropist, Tim Bergling, better known by his stage name Avicii, was found dead in Muscat, Oman on Friday, April 20, at the age of 28. The cause of death is currently unknown.

In a statement, Bergling’s publicist Diana Baron said, “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii He was found dead in Muscat, Oman this Friday afternoon local time, April 20. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time. No further statements will be given.”

Bergling has had suffered health issues in the past, including chronic pancreatitis and in 2014 had his gall bladder and appendix removed. In 2016, he retired from public performances due to health concerns, instead choosing to focus on producing. At the time of his retirement, Bergling posted a note to his fans on his official website, saying, “Last year I quit performing live, and many of you thought that was it. But the end of live [performances] never meant the end of Avicii or my music. Instead, I went back to the place where it all made sense — the studio. The next stage will be all about my love of making music to you guys. It is the beginning of something new. Hope you´ll enjoy it as much as I do.”

The 2017 documentary, Avicii: True Stories, chronicled the artist’s public retirement and his health concerns, which were primarily caused by excessive drinking.

Though he was still relatively early in his career, Bergling released multiple well-known singles, including his breakout single, Levels, which propelled him into international fame, and two studio albums and four EPs. He had collaborated with a wide range of other artists, including Zac Brown, Chris Martin, Wyclef Jean, and others, and earned multiple Grammy nominations. A third studio album was in production at the time of his passing.

Aside from a prolific music career, Bergling was also a philanthropist. In 2011, following the success of Levels, he began the charity House for Hunger, which is dedicated to ending world hunger, along with his manager Arash Pournouri. The charity contributed to the Feeding America charity and former First Lady Laura Bush’s The Feed Foundation, which distributes more than 2 million meals for school children across Africa.