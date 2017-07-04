Crack a cold one and celebrate with our 50-song playlist of the best 4th of July music

Between all the grilling, beer drinking, and firework launching, it can be a pain to assemble the perfect tunes for your annual Fourth of July festivities. How can you be expected to carve out a few hours of appropriate song choices while your body is so full of junk food, and your mind is so focused on blowing things up? We’ve got you covered with our latest playlist of the best 4th of July music.

Let’s face it: Forging the perfect list of American-themed songs is no small feat. Questions abound from the get go. Do you blast classic blues for half the day, or do you kick it up a notch with rock and roll? And what about country — how much Toby Keith is too much Toby Keith? Is it any Toby Keith? On the other side, can you really be expected to drink from a red solo cup without listening to Red Solo Cup?

The answers to all these questions and more can be found in this classic list of classic American cuts, expertly arranged by our music staff to suit the mood of your annual USA-themed summer shindig. Here we’ve provided a few hours of tunes for your enjoyment, in hopes that by the time this playlist finishes, your friends and neighbors will be blowing things up in the cul-de-sac, or better yet, on the water. In fact, we’re betting you might just want to come back to this one every year.

After all, what’s more American than enjoying your country’s classic singles without having to raise a finger to pick what’s on next? That’s what we call luxurious patriotism.

Now get up, get out, and celebrate America!