10 awesome music festivals you can trust not to burn down like Fyre Fest

By now, you’ve probably heard about Fyre Festival, the doomed brainchild of B-list rapper Ja Rule and silver spoon tech-bro entrepreneur Billy McFarland. For the measly price of a few thousand dollars (chump change, right?), you could book a private flight to a private island in the Bahamas, where Wolfgang Puck himself would cook you breakfast to kick off a weekend full of celebrity encounters, bikini-clad models and inebriated debauchery. Blink-182 was scheduled to perform, as were Migos, Tyga, and Lil Yachty, among others.

Unfortunately, aside from the private flights, none of that actually happened. Instead, thousands of hopeful partygoers arrived at a decidedly public island to find a field full of disaster relief tents and McFarland trying to assuage an increasingly unhappy crowd from atop a raised platform. Though reports that attendees were served bread with cheese and lettuce turned out to be fake news — apparently, that was the staff lunch — Fyre Fest clearly didn’t turn out to be an optimal festival experience.

For those who’d like to attend an event that doesn’t turn out to be a huge dumpster fire, we’ve put together a curated list of the best music festivals in America this year, just in time for summer. As far as we can tell, none of them are associated with Ja Rule — and that’s really all you can ask, right?

Note: All ticket prices are for one full weekend.

Austin City Limits — October 6-8, 13-15 ($255 GA, $1,100 VIP, $3,600 Platinum) For two weeks each autumn, Zilker Park in Austin, Texas plays host to one of the biggest, baddest music festivals in the country. Originally inspired by the PBS TV series of the same name, Austin City Limits (or ACL, for the cool kids) features a diverse lineup each year, with artists and groups representing several different genres and performing across eight different stages. While the festival usually hosts a bevy of big names — this year the festival counts the Gorillaz, Chance the Rapper, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers among its many acts — it’s a more holistic event than many on this list. Austin is known for its great food, and ACL is no different; each year, popular local eateries queue up for a spot at the festival, with the best delivering literal tons of grub to thousands of hungry mouths. Plop down a bit of extra dough, and you’ll gain access to VIP and/or Platinum perks — including a “VIP Grove” with catered food and mini-spa treatments, an air-conditioned lounge, and even exclusive seating for concert viewing.

Lollapalooza — August 3-6 ($335 GA, $2,200 VIP, $4,200 Platinum) When Jane’s Addiction frontman Perry Farrell conceived Lollapalooza in 1991 as a vehicle for the band’s farewell tour, he probably didn’t anticipate the show morphing into one of the hottest tickets on the planet. More than 25 years later, “Lolla” hasn’t just survived, it has thrived, growing into an international phenomenon. Today, there are annual Lollapalooza festivals in Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, and France, each with different lineups featuring prominent musical artists from around the world. But the flagship show in Chicago’s Grant Park remains the most iconic, with massive concert performances splashed against the Chicago skyline. The 2017 event is as star-studded as any on our list, with big names like Chance the Rapper, Porter Robinson, and Arcade Fire set to perform; in total, more than 170 bands and artists are scheduled this year. It’s not just one big concert, either — between stages, the park is littered with fun diversions and pop-up shops (in case you didn’t spend enough money on the ticket), and on nearby Green Street, there’s an art market to explore. There’s even “Kidzapalooza,” a festival within a festival featuring family friendly tunes and activities.

Electric Daisy Carnival — June 16-18 ($355 GA, $699 VIP) Electric Daisy Carnival (colloquially known as EDC) isn’t just another music festival. As the name implies, it’s a full blown carnival — or, more accurately, a series of carnivals, held around the world and driven by electronic music. EDC’s three-day flagship show (there are several across the country and internationally) takes place at Las Vegas, NV’s Motor Speedway. EDCLV features eight unique concert staging areas, each with a distinct theme and a goofy name like “cosmicMEADOW” or “bassPOD.” These areas are scattered around the massive Speedway grounds, interspersed with more traditional carnival-type attractions like Ferris wheels and bumper car rides. All across EDC, you’ll find huge art installations, from giant, laser-spitting flowers to nightmarish, fiery octopi. At ground level, the festival is teeming with street performers and costumed characters — think Disneyland on ecstasy. In the center of the action, you’ll find “Carnival Square,” a safe space where goers can relax, purchase concessions, use restrooms, and charge their phones. This year, EDCLV features Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, and Marshmello, among many others. Leading up to the festival itself, “EDC Week” features tons of high-profile DJs and artists performing in venues across the city;

Outside Lands — August 11-13 ($375 GA, $795 VIP) Deep within San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park lie the Polo Fields, where the Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival makes its home each August. Hordes of music fans from around the Bay Area stream through the trees and into the event, which is about as relaxed as a huge music festival could possibly be. Outside Lands’ crowd is eclectic, with a mixture of East Bay partiers and affluent, SF-dwelling hipster-bros, and the festival itself mirrors that trend; there’s a tent dedicated to stand-up comedy performances, as well as dedicated “Lands” for beer, wine, and food consumption. This year’s big acts include Metallica, The Who, Gorillaz, A Tribe Called Quest, and Fleet Foxes, to name a few. A sports lounge, a three-hole mini golf course (Bay Area themed, of course), and an arcade round out the event’s more unique attractions. As you might expect, there’s a heavy emphasis on eco-responsibility at Outside Lands, with several programs in place to reduce the festival’s environmental imprint. Most years, you can volunteer in a variety of roles, and if you’ve got an early shift, you can simply switch from employee to attendee for the rest of the day/night. There’s much more to experience in Golden Gate Park, too, so it’s worth showing up a few hours early to explore the de Young Art Museum or the Japanese Tea Garden.