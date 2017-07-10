Jay-Z’s first solo tour in four years comes with a four-day Tidal presale

Why it matters to you Jay-Z rarely tours and when he does, the concerts sell out very quickly.

Seeing Jay-Z rock a stage has been a relatively rare occurrence this decade, so the rest of the year will be a bit special. Today, Jay-Z announced he will be embarking on a tour in support of his latest album, 4:44.

The new father of twins will set out on a 31-date tour in the span of two months. The tour kicks off in Anaheim, California at the Honda Center on October 27 and concludes on December 21 in Los Angeles at The Forum. His November 26 stop at Barclays Center is his only scheduled performance in his hometown of Brooklyn, New York for the remainder of the year.

The 4:44 tour will be Jay’s first solo tour since his 2013 Magna Carter World Tour. The last time Jay-Z was touring in any capacity was with his wife Beyonce for the 2014 On The Run tour, where the pair had the First Lady of the United States in the crowd at tour dates. That tour raked in more than $100 million in ticket sales.

You can get your hands on 4:44 tour tickets on July 14, unless you have been paying Jay-Z already. Tidal subscribers have a four day pre-sale window to purchase tickets before the general public, and the window started today, July 10, at noon. If you are a Tidal subscriber all you would need to do is simply click on the 4:44 pre-sale link on the mobile, desktop, or web app. After that, you will have to select Tidal pre-sale in the dropdown menu labeled Presale Ticket Options on the Ticketmaster site.

The idea of Jay-Z touring was merely a dream for most of the year until one particular five-day period. In the first week of May, Jay-Z agreed to perform at Meadows Music & Art Festival and his own Made in America festival, in September, as well as the Austin City Limits festival in October.

At this point, it is easier to see available 4:44 tour tickets on Ticketmaster than it is to see the album itself on the Billboard charts. Jay-Z’s 13th solo studio album was released on June 30 as a Tidal exclusive. The RIAA certified the album platinum four days later, but the album will not appear on the Billboard charts this week due to Tidal not reporting the streaming numbers to Billboard.