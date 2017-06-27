Spotify is turning its Rap Caviar playlist into a six-city music tour

Why it matters to you If you listen to a lot of music on Spotify you could become a Spotify Superfan and get access to tickets earlier.

If you haven’t noticed that all things streaming are taking over the world, look no further than the fact that a playlist is about to become a music tour. Today, Spotify announced it is launching the inaugural RapCaviar Live concert series.

The concert series will hit six cities — Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York, and Toronto — and will features some of the most popular hip hop artists out now. Black Beatles rapper Gucci Mane will headline the first show on August 12 at The Tabernacle in Atlanta. Popular producer Mike Will Made It is also set to perform at the concert along with special guests. No other artists have been announced as participants in the concert series.

Rap Caviar is a popular playlist series on Spotify that features a curated list of Hip Hop songs selected by Tuma Basa, global programming head of hip-hop at Spotify, which updates every Friday. The playlist has generated more than five million loyal followers who come to cultivate their musical palette. “Taking RapCaviar on the road was just a dream for us a few years ago,” Basa said in a press release. “This is an important milestone for Spotify, for RapCaviar, and for hip-hop in the streaming age.”

The world leader in subscription music streaming has been working to connect its millions of listeners to concert experiences in the last few years. In 2015, Spotify partnered with music discovery company Songkick to give location-based concert recommendations. A year later, Spotify partnered with Ticketmaster to increase the number of concerts the company has access to for recommendations.

Tickets to the Gucci Mane-headlined show on August 12 go on sale to the general public on June 30 at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Spotify Superfans and Citi cardmembers get first dibs at the tickets with early access on June 27 at 10 a.m. local time. There is no definitive way of becoming a Spotify Superfan, but reps from the company told The Verge it chose Korn’s “superfans” based partially on “how often they’re listening to an artist, how deep they’re venturing into the artist’s catalog, and other factors.”

The next time you listen to Spotify could be live.