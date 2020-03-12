  1. News

2020 iPhone could be first to include a 3D camera system

By

The triple-lens camera on Apple’s iPhone 11 Pro was a huge photography improvement for the smartphone maker when it was announced last September. Now it seems that the latest photography innovation from Apple could come in the form of a 3D camera. 

Fast Company reports that one of the iPhones to debut this year will have a rear-facing, or “world-facing,” 3D camera system. This type of camera system would allow better effects on photos and videos, as well as improved augmented reality features. 

The 3D camera system would reportedly use time-of-flight sensors to emit light that would be able to measure the distance between the phone and whatever is in front of it. Images would have a 3D look to them, making the photos pop out of the screen. 

iphone-11-pro
Corey Gaskin / Digital Trends

While Apple already uses depth cameras for Face ID and its Animojis, a rear-facing system would be the first of its kind to be included in an iPhone. Rear-facing depth cameras already appear in phones like the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ and the Samsung Galaxy S20+. 

The new system has the potential to work in tandem with Apple’s other camera effects like the slow-motion feature and Portrait mode. 

Digital Trends reached out to Apple to comment on the 3D camera rumors. We will update this story when we hear back. 

Prolific TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicted this feature last July, saying that the next versions of the iPhone will have rear cameras that allow the phones to determine how far away things are from them. 

Kuo — who is something of an oracle when it comes to iPhone predictions — predicted in December that four of the five iPhones will have 5G support, according to MacRumors. He’s also anticipating an iPhone SE2 debut within the first half of this year that will feature a 4.7-inch LCD display and a single-lens rear camera, but no 5G support. 

The other four models, which Kuo is calling the iPhone 12, 12 Pro, and 12 Pro Max, would have 5.4-inch, 6.1-inch, and 6.7-inch OLED displays, respectively, and either a dual-lens or a triple-lens rear camera — all with 5G support. These would be Apple’s first devices with 5G compatibility.

Editors' Recommendations

Apple March 2020 event: Rumored iPhones, MacBooks, and much more

Tim Cook WWDC 2019

Best Buy drops huge discounts on these Motorola, LG, and Samsung smartphones

moto g7 power lg stylo 5 samsung galaxy a50 smartphones best buy deals 3 1200x9999

The best iPhone accessories for 2020

jbl charge 3 33 off amazon tr dl se h jttalere

The best iPhone 11 Pro battery cases and covers

best iphone 11 pro battery cases case feat image

Bans on large gatherings in Washington, San Francisco a bad sign for tech events

google io rumor roundup what to expect at googles biggest event of the year crowd

Game companies scramble to make new plans after coronavirus cancels E3

E3 2020 contingency plans

How to stay sane when working from home: 4 practical tips from a professional

Coronavirus: The ongoing ripple effect throughout the gaming industry

Gates Foundation and Amazon could provide coronavirus home test kits in Seattle

Trump restricts travel from Europe in bid to tackle the coronavirus

Twitter makes work from home mandatory for all of its 4,900 employees

twitter 13th birthday changed communication nyse

New MacBooks with Apple’s own chips will reportedly arrive by late 2020

ipad beats studio 3 headphones 65 inch tcl 4k tv macbook air deal best buy day sale 2018 review 5870 2 768x768

Blue Origin offers a peek at its enormous next-gen rocket nose cone

Blue Origin's New Glenn rocket

Coronavirus puts university budgets to the test as classes go remote

NBA suspends season after Utah Jazz player diagnosed with coronavirus