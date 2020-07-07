Activist organizations behind a widespread ad boycott of Facebook said they don’t believe CEO Mark Zuckerberg is committing to confronting hateful content after meeting with him and other Facebook executives on Tuesday — with one calling it a “PR exercise”

Zuckerberg, COO Sheryl Sandberg, and CPO Christopher Cox met with organizers from the NAACP, Color Of Change, Anti-Defamation League, Stop Hate for Profit, and Free Press to discuss Facebook’s failure to curtail the spread of hate and disinformation across its platform. In a statement from Stop Hate for Profit, the organization said that Zuckerberg “offered the same old defense.”

“It was abundantly clear in our meeting today that Mark Zuckerberg and the Facebook team is not yet ready to address the vitriolic hate on their platform,” the statement reads. “Zuckerberg offered no automatic recourse for advertisers whose content runs alongside hateful content. He had no answer for why Facebook recommends hateful groups to users. He refused to agree to provide an option for victims of hate and harassment to connect with a live Facebook representative.”

The activist leaders gave Facebook a set of demands, according to a press release. These demands include hiring a C-Suite level executive with civil-rights expertise, submitting to regular and transparent third-party audits, and changing the company’s “community standards” to sync with the policy recommendations made by the Change the Terms initiative, which Free Press co-founded.

“I’m deeply disappointed that Facebook still refuses to hold itself accountable to its users, its advertisers, and society at large. I was hoping to see deep humility and reflection about the outsized role that Facebook plays in shaping beliefs, opinions, and behavior, and the many harms it’s caused and facilitated in real life. Instead, we saw more dialogue and no action,” Jessica J. González, Free Press Co-CEO, said in a statement. “Facebook approached our meeting today like it was nothing more than a PR exercise.”

The meeting follows a one-month Facebook ad boycott which was started last week and has been backed by major brands including Coca-Cola, Unilever, Verizon, Starbucks, and Target. The boycott calls for brands to pull their ads from the platform in July over objections to the social media giant’s policies over hate speech, targeted harassment, and misinformation.

González said that Free Press and other organizations would continue to take part in and expand the advertising boycott until Facebook takes their demands seriously.

Digital Trends reached out to Facebook to comment on the meeting. We will update this story when we hear back.

Sandberg said earlier on Tuesday in a Facebook post that the company acknowledges its responsibility to combat hate speech. She added that Facebook plans to release the final report of its independent civil rights audit on Wednesday after a more than two-year review of its policies and practices.

