Air New Zealand reveals cost of its comfy sleep pods

Trevor Mogg
By
Air New Zealand's Skynest sleep pods.
Air New Zealand

Air New Zealand has finally revealed the approximate cost of booking one of its economy-class sleeper pods on a long-haul flight: $400-$600 New Zealand dollars ($250-$380) — plus the cost of your seat.

Passengers will only be allowed one pod session per flight, so for the rest of the time you’ll have to remain crammed in coach.

The carrier unveiled the “Skynest” pods several years ago but until this week had kept quiet on the cost.

The pods, believed to the first of their kind for economy flight passengers, will feature on Air New Zealand’s Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft for its New York City and Chicago routes starting in September 2024.

Each pod will be part of a six pod zone and include a full-size pillow, sheets and a blanket, ear plugs, a reading light, a USB outlet, a ventilation outlet, and lighting designed to help the occupant relax.

The pods will also include a seatbelt to ensure passengers stay safe and secure if any turbulence is encountered during the flight.

Air New Zealand said the bedding will be changed between each booking, and at the end of each pod session the lights will gently brighten to help you wake up. But if you’re still fast asleep at the end of your allotted time, a member of the crew will “politely” wake you up, the airline said.

“With our ultra-long haul routes to destinations such as New York and Chicago, Skynest provides a unique and innovative way for our passengers to rest and recharge, making their journey with us even more enjoyable,” Air New Zealand said in a release. “By launching Skynest on these routes, we are bringing to life our commitment to providing choice, alongside the best possible experience for our passengers, and to continue to innovate and lead the way in the aviation industry.”

Trevor Mogg
