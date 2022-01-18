  1. News

Airlines fear new 5G service will cause flight chaos

Trevor Mogg
By

U.S. airline officials fear “catastrophic disruption” if AT&T and Verizon go ahead and switch on their new C-Band 5G networks this week.

The airlines are concerned that interference from 5G cell towers could affect sensitive airplane safety instruments such as the altimeter, which is vital for low-visibility landings.

In a letter obtained by Reuters sent to the White House, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), concerns were expressed by chief executives from carriers including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines, and Southwest Airlines.

“Unless our major hubs are cleared to fly, the vast majority of the traveling and shipping public will essentially be grounded,” the letter said. “Immediate intervention is needed to avoid significant operational disruption to air passengers, shippers, supply chain, and delivery of needed medical supplies.”

It said the issue could “potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas,” adding: “To be blunt, the nation’s commerce will grind to a halt.”

The airlines want cell phone companies to refrain from activating 5G cell phone towers within 2 miles (3.2 km) to avoid what it said could be “catastrophic disruption” to flight schedules.

Responding to concerns, AT&T and Verizon last year postponed their C-Band 5G activations until January 5 to allow the FAA to further investigate the matter, with the date then pushed to January 18.

The airlines’ letter comes after the FAA said on Sunday it had deemed it safe for nearly half of the U.S. commercial aircraft fleet to undertake low-visibility landings at many airports where C-Band 5G will be activated on Wednesday, with more permissions likely coming soon.

The issue of C-Band 5G cell tower deployment near airports has been rumbling on for a long time, so it comes as a surprise that, with just a couple of days to go, it has yet to be fully resolved.

In a letter sent to the FCC in 2017, for example, the Aerospace Vehicle Systems Institute said earlier plans to use the C-Band for telecommunications were ditched after studies showed interference to be so unpredictable.

Digital Trends has reached out to the main players for comment on the current situation and we will update this article when we hear back.

For a closer look at what’s going on, check out this in-depth Digital Trends article.

Editors' Recommendations

FAA says 50 U.S. airports won’t get expanded 5G coverage until later in 2022

Three silhouetted passengers in airport waiting area with large airliner in background.

Vivo’s V23 5G looks quite a lot like the iPhone 13

Vivo V23 held in hand.

AT&T’s Fusion 5G is the carrier’s newest affordable 5G smartphone

The front view of the AT&T Fusion 5G smartphone.

Verizon moves forward with 5G UW expansion despite airline concerns

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

The top 10 best racing games on PC

A sports car at dusk in Forza Horizon 5.

Call of Duty: Warzone guide with tips and tricks to win the war

Soldiers from the Warzone Pacific update.

How Wordle and Wordle! teamed up for charity

The result of a Wordle game.

Get the COVID-19 booster shot, Apple reportedly tells staff

A man checks his phone in an Apple retail store in Grand Central Terminal.

NASA raises issue of dwindling astronaut numbers

SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts.

I rescued Destiny 2 ‘new lights’ from a game-ruining fate

A squad of guardians pose as they wait to load.

How to watch Super Bowl 2022 on Roku

Roku Streaming Stick 4K.

What will Apple call its VR headset? We might have an answer

oculus vr headset drm revive injector