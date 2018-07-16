Amazon knows it’s in the doghouse over Prime Day glitch

Share

Amazon’s on Fire and not in the way it intended. Mere seconds after Amazon’s Prime Day went live at 3 p.m. ET/12 p.m. PT on Monday, the online mega-retailer crashed and burned. The issue seems to be solved for select shoppers, but presently most visitors to the Prime Day Deals section are greeted with the following image:

It’s not your phone, your tablet, your laptop, or your PC. It’s an internal error at Amazon, and it is wreaking havoc on Prime Day.

While some shoppers see nothing at all, others are being greeted by error pages. Chris Owens posted the following screenshot he was served with:

Naturally, the masses quickly took to Twitter to commiserate and share a laugh at Amazon’s expense:

Waits patiently for 3pm #PrimeDay 3pm hits click for Prime deals.

click for prime deals.

click for prime deals. pic.twitter.com/g0Vg4F6KyH — Steve Angelovich (@angelsteve89) July 16, 2018

Employees working overtime inside Amazon do not appear amused:

What makes this situation so tragic is that Amazon worked extremely hard to manage its Prime Day from end to end. Every update was carefully scrutinized and media outlets like Digital Trends were placed under strict embargoes to prevent leaks about Prime Day Deals ahead of their official announcement. Unfortunately, by trying to keep the cat in the bag, it appears Amazon’s manufactured urgency has backfired on the company, sending far more shoppers to its pages than it can handle.

It should also be pointed out that Amazon Web Services is itself a critical component in the backbone of the internet.

Unfortunately, it appears as if the glitch is really a tremendous hit to Amazon’s entire online retail presence. Digital Trends employees attempted to purchase non-prime items and ended up in an endless loop of “shop all our deals” prompts. Though some of our team members have managed to squeak purchases through, social media indicates it is not possible for most shoppers to check out at Amazon.com. Frequently, one will make it to the buy now button, then lose everything.

Given the scale of the issue, it is unclear how deeply this could impact Amazon, let alone the Prime Day Event as a whole. Many media sites spent hours tracking the deals in order to help readers sift through the massive selection of products and make the best choices.

Digital Trends will monitor the situation and let you know when Amazon is once again ready to take your money. Hopefully, for Amazon — indeed for all involved — that won’t take too long.