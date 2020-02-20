Apple might soon let you set competitor apps like Google Chrome or Microsoft Outlook as the default on your iPhone or iPad.

Bloomberg reports that the tech giant is considering allowing third-party developers to be set as the default on its devices after the company received significant criticism about not allowing people to change their default apps.

That means if you prefer Google Maps over Apple Maps or Mozilla Firefox over Safari, you’ll be able to make those preferences your default on your device.

Aside from apps, Apple is also reportedly considering letting its HomePod speakers be able to allow streaming competitors like Spotify be the default instead of its Apple Music. Spotify remains the global champ when it comes to music streaming services.

Digital Trends reached out to Apple to confirm allowing the reported change. We will update this story when we hear back.

Apple has made its own preinstalled products the default apps on its devices since it launched the App Store in 2008. Since it makes it harder for other developers to compete against it, some have people raised concerns over whether Apple’s actions could be considered antitrust violations.

It’s no secret that some of Apple’s competitors go above and beyond what Apple’s apps have to offer. Gmail has certain advanced and customizable features that Apple Mail doesn’t, and many people prefer using Waze over Apple Maps because of its updates on current traffic conditions, construction, and police activity.

Those with Macs are already able to change their default apps on their computer, but iPhones and iPads have been a bit trickier when it comes to those changes.

Apple letting other apps in could be its way of trying of showing that the company is not violating any antitrust laws. The company already has an antitrust lawsuit against it over its App Store. Last May, the Supreme Court allowed the lawsuit to move forward, suggesting that the App Store rules could be considered monopolistic and that Apple could be sued over the issue.

The Federal Trade Commission is also looking into Apple, as well as other big tech companies, regarding their acquisitions of other companies and if they potentially violated any antitrust laws.

