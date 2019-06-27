Digital Trends
News

Apple recalls the 2015 MacBook Pro 15 after 26 reports of batteries overheating

Jonathan Terrasi
By

Apple has issued a worldwide recall of its 2015 MacBook Pro 15 laptops after overheating issues with its battery were discovered. This recall was announced as the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission has confirmed 26 “fire hazard” battery overheating incidents, including five confirmed accounts of minor burns and one of smoke inhalation, in the U.S. and Canada. In response to the issue, Apple has advised 2015 MacBook Pro 15 owners to check the serial number of their device and, if it is confirmed to be affected, return it to Apple for a free battery replacement.

This announcement marks the first time Apple has had to issue a recall of its laptop batteries since 2006. With 458,000 2015 MacBook Pro 15 laptops sold in the U.S. and Canada alone during the roughly two-year time frame Apple estimates to be impacted, it could also make this the largest laptop battery recall of the past 5 years, if not longer, depending on the final tally of returned devices.

Even worse, given the severity of the reported issue and the fact that the battery is so thoroughly embedded that it is nearly impossible to replace yourself, owners will have no choice but to go without their laptop until Apple completes their repairs. For consumers who rely on their laptop for work, this is a huge blow.

Considering the potential scope of the recall, this may erode Apple’s reputation for delivering quality hardware in the long term, though it is too early to say whether this will be the case just yet. The other major battery failure of the last decade, which resulted in the complete cancellation of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 line, had a dramatic effect on the manufacturer’s stock prices and reputation which is still being felt today. Apple has proven resilient to criticism on account of its staunchly loyal fanbase and enviable marketing, but this may pose a serious challenge to how far it can count on these.

Apple’s image may also be buoyed by the fact that it took so long for its hardware flaws to emerge, whereas the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 was found to be dangerously faulty in its opening weeks of sales. However, the more regular use that most consumers devote to their smartphones compared with laptops may account to the swift discovery of the Galaxy Note 7’s battery issues.

Regardless, the battery recall is bad news for Apple, as it evidences either an uncharacteristic blunder, or an alarming backslide in quality, from the hardware giant. Even more worrying, with Apple and others seriously contemplating moving their manufacturing base out of China, and into unproven — and potentially unreliable — new third-party suppliers, such hardware failures could happen with greater frequency.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

What is 5G? Here's everything you need to know
Up Next

The best security camera systems for small businesses in 2019
2020 audi q7 gets updated styling and tech
Cars

2020 Audi Q7 gets a face-lift, updated infotainment system, mild-hybrid tech

The 2020 Audi Q7 gets a handful of updates, incorporating tech from other recent Audi models. Audi's three-row family hauler gets revised styling and an MMI infotainment system from the Q8, as well as 48-volt mild-hybrid tech.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
amazon slashes the price of eufy boostiq 11s robot vacuum in pre prime day sale robovac 2
Smart Home

Amazon drops price of the Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S ahead of Prime Day

As predicted, Amazon has begun to feed Prime Day 2019 fever with exciting deals leading up to the July 15 and 16 monster sales event. Today's 24-hour sale of the highly-rated Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S is a price drop we can't resist.
Posted By Bruce Brown
sprint 5g network 2019 building sign logo headquarters hq store
Mobile

Sprint’s 5G rollout: Everything you need to know about it

Sprint has launched its next-gen 5G network in a handful of cities, but more are on the way soon. But the 5G network it's using is a decidedly different approach than some of its competitors, including Verizon and AT&T.
Posted By Christian de Looper
galaxy s10 plus review feat
Mobile

Celebrate National Sunglasses Day by trying on AR shades with the Galaxy S10

National Sunglasses Day isn't exactly the most closely followed holiday, but we're happy to celebrate it today because it means you can try on expensive sunglasses in AR if you have a Samsung Galaxy S10.
Posted By Mark Jansen
crawler robot drones wind turbines blade
Emerging Tech

Crawler robots and imaging drones will monitor wind turbine blades for damage

By spotting signs of damage early, wind turbine blades can be kept in service for longer. Here's how special blade-crawling robots and flying inspection drones could be used to help.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
fubotv fubo sports network free ad supported streaming channel logo
Home Theater

FuboTV launches Fubo Sports Network, a free, ad-supported live TV channel

FuboTV, a provider of a sports-centric subscription streaming TV service is launching a new, free, ad-supported sports-only network called Fubo Sports Network. It will feature a mix of live events, news, and original shows.
Posted By Simon Cohen
Apex Legends season 2 two battle charge leak trailer kings canyon new character tease wattson
Gaming

Leaked Apex Legends trailers tease new character, season 2 map changes

Respawn Entertainment is gearing up to introduce the second season of content for its battle royale Apex Legends but a leak has sprung. New trailers introduce a cinematic and gameplay that show off major changes to the game’s map.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
highest paid actors batman ben affleck
Movies & TV

Andy Serkis is rumored for a role in The Batman, but who would he play?

Warner Bros. Pictures is giving DC Comics' Dark Knight another solo adventure on the big screen (his first since the conclusion of the Dark Knight trilogy). Here's everything we know about the studio's upcoming film The Batman.
Posted By Rick Marshall
twitter 13th birthday changed communication head
News

Twitter will now label, hide tweets when Trump, other politicians break its rules

Twitter will add a notice over politicians' tweets if the social network deems the tweet to violate its rules. While not mentioning President Donald Trump, the move seems aimed at him and other politicians who break the platform's rules.
Posted By Allison Matyus
Verizon storefront
Mobile

Denver now has access to Verizon 5G, Providence to follow on July 1

Verizon is in the midst of a massive 5G rollout. Its mobile 5G network is now available in select areas of several cities like Chicago and Denver. Here's everything you need to know about Verizon's 5G network.
Posted By Christian de Looper
watch live 2020 democratic primary debate miami prepares for first debates of the presidential election
News

How and where to watch the second night of the 2020 Democratic primary debates

NBC News will host 20 candidates over two nights in the first round of debates for the 2020 Democratic primary. You'll be able to livestream the second debate for free online at 6 p.m. PT on June 27.
Posted By Mathew Katz
Ghostbusters
Movies & TV

Who ya gonna call? Paul Rudd joins Ghostbusters 3 cast, slimes himself

The upcoming film Ghostbusters 3 will not only continue the franchise that began with the 1984 movie; it will also bring back some members of the original cast. The film is scheduled to hit theaters in July 2020.
Posted By Rick Marshall
artificial muscle glucose oxygen muscular arm lifts weight
Emerging Tech

This artificial muscle is powered just like the real thing, no battery required

Researchers developed an artificial muscle that is powered by glucose and oxygen, just like real biological muscles. That means no batteries are needed. Here's how it could be used.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
google maps
News

Google Maps can now determine how crowded your bus or train will be

Your Google Maps app will now be able to predict how crowded your bus or train will be thanks to a recent update, Google announced Thursday. The crowdedness prediction is based off of ratings by other users and will now appear when you look…
Posted By Allison Matyus