  1. News

Apple staff to return to a different kind of office from June 15

By

Apple is planning to reopen its California-based headquarters on June 15 after a period of remote working that was prompted by the coronavirus outbreak.

An internal memo seen by Bloomberg revealed that the return to Apple Park in Silicon Valley will take place gradually, with the majority of workers unlikely to see their desks again for at least several months.

The plan follows similar arrangements recently laid out by other Silicon Valley companies such as Facebook as the tech industry makes tentative efforts to return to some semblance of normality.

The beginning of the phased return will be “very limited,” Apple’s memo said, and those coming back will be “strongly encouraged” to take company-provided Covid-19 tests.

New rules will limit the number of people inside any single office space so that social distancing can be observed, and workers will be asked to wear masks as part of measures to prevent the spread of any infections.

Regular temperature checks will also take place to see if any employees have a fever, which could indicate that they have the virus. Apple said recently that deep cleans of its offices will become part of regular safety procedures, too.

While the official return will begin next week, Bloomberg reported that a small number of Apple workers — including some senior executives and engineers working on hardware and software — started to go back last month.

In a memo to workers in early March, Apple boss Tim Cook described the pandemic as an “unprecedented event” and a “challenging moment,” and told staff to work from home “if your job allows.”

Facebook plans to begin its phased return in July and will introduce similar safety measures to Apple such as daily temperature checks. Twitter, meanwhile, recently told some of its staff that they can work from home “forever” if they wish to do so.

With Apple expecting to launch a number of products this year, the company will be keen to put the disruption of recent months behind it. But various pandemic-related issues may have already caused the launch of the iPhone 12, for example, to be pushed back , according to some reports. There’s been no official word from Apple on the issue, so the new handset could yet meet the company’s usual September launch date.

Digital Trends has reached out to Apple for more information on its reported decision to return staff to Apple Park and we will update this article when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

Why Apple’s transition to ARM-based MacBooks won’t be a colossal failure

why apples transition arm based macs wont fail stevejobs23 f

Apple’s trade-in program expands to include Macs at retail locations

new apple macbook air amazon deal

Common iOS 13 problems and how to fix them (iOS 13.5.1 update)

iPhone 11 Pro Max iOS 13

The iPhone 12 is coming this fall. Here’s everything we know so far

iPhone 11 Pro feature image

EA Sports promises stronger measures against racism, particularly for NHL games

ea sports nhl games fight against racism 20

Soon you’ll be able to exercise by racing a virtual ghost of your past self

best tech under 100 dollars version 1463523622 vr up

Valve pushes back summer Steam Game Festival by one week

Tiny briefcase-sized satellite spots an exoplanet and sets a new record

Tear gas: Treatment, tips, and practical advice for protestors

How To Watch UFC 250 Online: Live Stream Nunes vs. Spencer

Destiny 2 players watched live as Rasputin rained missiles on the Almighty

The Almighty in Destiny 2

Itch.io games bundle raises $1 million in less than 24 hours for racial justice

Oxenfree in Itch.io Bundle for Racial Justice and Equality

Unfinished 2015 build of long-delayed Dead Island 2 leaks online

Dead Island 2 Trailer at E3 2014

Apple Card will reportedly offer interest-free installments for iPads, Macs

Respawn adds Black Lives Matter message in Apex Legends launch screen