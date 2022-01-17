  1. News

Get the COVID-19 booster shot, Apple reportedly tells staff

Trevor Mogg
By

Apple has reportedly told its store and corporate employees to get the COVID-19 booster shot or face frequent tests for the virus.

“Due to waning efficacy of the primary series of COVID-19 vaccines and the emergence of highly transmissible variants such as Omicron, a booster shot is now part of staying up to date with your COVID-19 vaccination to protect against severe disease,” Apple said in a staff memo seen by The Verge.

It added that once a store worker of corporate employee is eligible to receive a booster shot, they will have four weeks to do so. If for any reason they are unable or unwilling to get the booster. then a COVID-19 test will be required prior to entering the workplace starting February 15.

According to information posted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, those who had the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine are eligible for a booster shot five months after their second shot, while those who received the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot can receive the booster two months after they were vaccinated.

Apple also said in its memo that anyone yet to receive any COVID-19 vaccine will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 rapid antigen test before entering the workplace. This measure starts on January 24, though the memo was reportedly unclear about whether this is the case for both corporate and retail workers.

Like other companies, Apple has been constantly adjusting its work practices throughout the pandemic, including introducing a work-from-home policy for office staff and adjusting operating hours for its global network of retail stores. In the early days of the pandemic in 2020, when cases were climbing rapidly in the U.S. and beyond, Apple shuttered all of its stores for several months before gradually reopening them again. When it did so, the company introduced new measures for staff and shoppers such as temperature checks and a request for everyone to wear a face mask.

At the current time, most of Apple’s corporate staff are still working from home, with its new rules applying to the few workers who are currently showing up to its offices.

Digital Trends has reached out to Apple for confirmation on its latest vaccination policy and we will update this article when we hear back.

Editors' Recommendations

How Wordle and Wordle! teamed up for charity

The result of a Wordle game.

Call of Duty: Warzone guide with tips and tricks to win the war

Soldiers from the Warzone Pacific update.

The top 10 best racing games on PC

A sports car at dusk in Forza Horizon 5.

Everything we know about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

How to watch SpaceX Cargo Dragon depart from ISS this week

The SpaceX Cargo Dragon spacecraft is set to depart the International Space Station on Friday, Jan. 21, for a splashdown Saturday, Jan. 22, off the coast of Florida.

See the dramatic and beautiful flame nebula in Orion

The Flame Nebula region as seen with APEX and VISTA.

Citizen scientists help discover a Jupiter-like planet 379 light-years away

This illustration depicts a Jupiter-like exoplanet called TOI-2180 b. It was discovered in data from NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite.

This weird exoplanet is shaped like a rugby ball

Artist impression of planet WASP-103b and its host star: ESA’s exoplanet mission Cheops has revealed that an exoplanet orbiting its host star within a day has a deformed shape more like that of a rugby ball than a sphere. The planet, known as WASP-103b is located in the constellation of Hercules. It has been deformed by the strong tidal forces between the planet and its host star WASP- 103, which is about 200 degrees hotter and 1.7 times larger than the Sun.

K-pop NFTs are here, but I’m not convinced they’re worth it

Kang Hyewon NFT from KLKTN.

Roborock S7 Max vs. Ecovacs Deebot X1

The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni cleaning hardwood floors.

Should gaming embrace NFT? Both sides of the debate weigh in

Multiple phone screens showing the NFT-focused service called Ubisoft Quartz.

With Mario Kart 9 rumors swirling, we need these 4 features

Bowser and Link face off in a Mario Kart battle.

How to watch the Russian spacewalk outside the ISS this week

Pictured from left are the Soyuz MS-19 crew spacecraft and the Nauka Multipurpose Laboratory Module with the Prichal docking module attached as the International Space Station orbited 266 miles above the Indian Ocean off the western coast of Australia.