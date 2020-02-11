Siri will be able to update you on election results, let you know when important election dates are approaching, and more as part of Apple News’ 2020 election coverage features.

TechCrunch reports that Siri integration will take your questions and give you real-time election results through the Associated Press. This includes county-by-county results and a candidate-tracking map from across the country.

For example, you’ll be able to start asking Siri, “Who’s winning the Nevada primaries?” or “When are the California primaries?” and receive an answer. You’ll get the answers both audibly and visibly, so you can see the real-time results right on your screen.

Apple’s other election coverage comes from its partners, which include ABC News, CBS News, CNN, FiveThirtyEight, Fox News, NBC News, ProPublica, Reuters, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Washington Post, Time, USA Today, and more.

Other election features the tech giant has debute include a guide to each presidential candidate and a news literacy guide to help readers identify misinformation online, as well as resources to understand important policy topics like health care, immigration, education, foreign affairs, and more.

Aside from implementing new features and partnering with more news organizations, Apple also was the co-host for the January 14 Democratic presidential debate, which was a first for the tech company.

Other big tech companies have taken interest in the 2020 election, including Twitter, which also co-hosted a debate, as well as banned manipulated media — namely deepfakes — that could be seen as harmful.

Facebook has also banned deepfakes ahead of the election, but the social network is standing its ground on its political ad policy, which allows political ads containing false or misleading information ahead of the 2020 U.S. election.

Twitter and Google have taken opposite directions from Facebook in their ad policies. Twitter said it would ban political ads entirely and Google said it would limit targeting for political ads.

