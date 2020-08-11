  1. News

Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico suffers damage from broken cable

By

The Arecibo Observatory in Puerto Rico suffered heavy damage on Monday, August 10, when an auxiliary cable above the reflector dish broke, according to the University of Central Florida. The falling cable ripped a 100 foot-long tear in the dish, damaging some of the panels in the observatory’s Gregorian Dish along the way.

The observatory is operated by UCF and is used for radar astronomy, participating in projects such as SETI@home, which is looking for signs of intelligent life in the cosmos.

James Bond fans may recognize Arecibo as the villain Alec Trevelyan’s base in the climax of GoldenEye.

Operations at Arecibo are currently halted until the damage can be repaired. No word yet on what causes the cable to break.

This is an ongoing story. We will update as new information becomes available.

