After a series of Ring hacks, the company has been the target of a lot of negative publicity. Now other companies are cashing in on the public’s wariness of Ring to try and bring more customers to their side of the fence. Arlo has launched a new promotion unironically called “Ding Dong Ditch” that promises to give customers $50 credit if they drop their existing smart video doorbell and move over to an Arlo doorbell instead.

The idea holds a lot of appeal to customers. Although Ring has made strides to improve its security, many people are still on edge about their home’s safety. The Arlo Video Doorbell has a lot going for it. It has a 180-degree viewing angle that shows a huge area around your door, two-way audio to speak with visitors, and it has HDR that provides a clear picture even in high-contrast areas. The Arlo Video Doorbell will send an alert when it detects motion or when someone rings the doorbell. The Arlo Video Doorbell also has a high-powered siren that will trigger if someone tampers with it, but you can also activate it remotely to scare off any uninvited visitors.

The Arlo Video Doorbell is the first true “video doorbell” the company has introduced. In the past, their smart cameras and the Arlo Audio Doorbell could work together to provide the same functionality as a video doorbell, but with less convenience.

If you’re interested in taking advantage of the deal, use the code “doorbell50” at checkout to receive your credit and indicate that you’re trading in an old doorbell. Your doorbell has to be on the list of eligible models, but most modern video doorbells have a place on the list. Arlo will send a prepaid shipping box for you to return your old doorbell in. The offer takes Arlo’s video doorbell down from $150 to just $100.

Arlo’s app allows you to set automated schedules around the times you leave and come home each day. You can also set it to deactivate when your phone comes in range thanks to its geofencing capabilities.

If you want to upgrade to a better video doorbell, this offer is a great way to cut costs.

