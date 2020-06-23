  1. News

Amazing bird-identifying A.I camera brings birdwatching into the 21st century

By

So you’ve got a smart speaker, smart light bulbs, a smart doorbell, and a smart thermostat. What’s next? How about a smart bird-spotter to clue you in on what’s happening in your garden while you’re indoors staring at screens? That’s what the folks at new Kickstarter project Birdsy have created.

Drawing on the power of A.I. image recognition technology, they’ve developed a Wi-Fi camera that will not only record what’s happening outside, but also ID the bird species and assorted other wildlife that crop up on screen. These recordings are saved and labeled automatically, making it easy to find and watch the day’s highlights. Right now, Birdsy can reportedly ID feeder birds and yard wildlife for North America and European varieties. However, on its project page, its creators note that the A.I. is “constantly learning and improving.” Over time, this should mean that the total number of species Birdsy can recognize will increase.

Setting up and enjoying the waterproof Birdsy camera, which offers 1080p HD resolution, promises to be easy. Simply fix it near to an existing feeder and then let the “state of the art” A.I. tech do its thing. You can then tune into the feed (video, not birdfeed) on a connected device like a phone. The app contains neat features like keeping a list of your various sightings, the ability to sort and watch videos by species or browse by time/date, and easy sharing for friends and family via social media.

Is it a niche product? 100%. But it’s one that could absolutely appeal in a big way to its desired audience. And could maybe even make a few more people interested in uncovering the wildlife their garden has to offer along the way.

The Birdsy Wi-Fi camera and everything you need to start viewing starts at $199. Other, higher-priced tiers come with more cameras. Shipping is planned for September 2020.

As with any Kickstarter project, we’d advise a degree of caution. Projects can — and often do — ship late, not quite as described, or sometimes even not at all. However, if you’re nonetheless keen to get involved you can do so on the project’s Kickstarter page. Now if only some other smart home company hadn’t already used the bird-themed name Nest

Editors' Recommendations

Wild new ‘brainsourcing’ technique trains A.I. directly with human brainwaves

brain wave biometric identification eeg headset

How to interact with our friends and family while social distancing

facebook portal tv streaming home entertainment hub mini superframe 1

Best Buy 4-Day Sale: All the best deals, all in one place

Macbook Air (2018) Review

Digital Trends Live: WWDC begins, Apple re-closes some stores, and more

digital trends live episode 404 screen shot 2020 06 22 at 11 52 am

Samsung Blu-ray players suddenly malfunctioning for unknown reason

samsung blu ray players malfunctioning bd j5700

Tesla will push back Battery Day event again, says Elon Musk

Tesla Roadster front view

Game-changing sidegrade for Apex Legends’ Lifeline confirmed by Respawn

Nintendo starts helping Pokémon Sword and Shield players who buy wrong DLC

Feast your eyes on Hubble’s latest entrancing images of two planetary nebulae

NASA is making ‘fetch’ happen with its Mars sample collection rover

Amazon Prime Day 2020: When is it, and what can we expect?

best amazon prime day deals 2019

Spotify apparently exploring addition of music videos to Now Playing screen

spotify family plan parental controls block explicit lyrics phone logo

Upcoming Batman, Suicide Squad games possibly leaked by domain registrations

Batman Arkham Knight

Amazon’s Dash Wand shopping device is about to lose its magic

Tesla’s wacky Cybertruck has already become a museum piece