While counterfeit THC cartridges have long been suspected as the main culprit behind a rash of vaping-related lung illnesses and at least 12 deaths, it wasn’t until Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) publicly put the blame for the outbreak on THC products.

The agency says that 77% of the now 805 “confirmed and probable” cases of lung damage linked to e-cigarettes involved people using either THC or both THC and nicotine vaping products. However, 16% reported using only nicotine vapes, suggesting that some nicotine products may have substances causing the rash of lung illnesses reported nationwide.

The CDC says that Vitamin E acetate (oil) is believed to be the primary culprit at the moment. The substance, while safe for use in topical creams, can cause a variety of reactions when inhaled, including shortness of breath, chest pain, coughing, fatigue, and fever — in the worst-case scenarios, it can cause coma and death.

“CDC has made it a priority to find out what is causing this outbreak of lung injuries and deaths, and we’re making progress,” the agency’s director, Robert R. Redfield, said in a statement. “We continue to work 24/7 with state partners and [the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to protect] our nation from this serious health threat.”

The news comes as multiple states move to ban e-cigarette products. Most recently, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee moved to ban flavored vaping products in that state.

In addition to the statistics released Friday, the CDC also detailed a report focusing on Illinois and Wisconsin, which found that nearly every case reported in those two states were the result of illicit THC vapes purchased “from informal sources such as friends, family members, illicit dealers, or off the street.”

Finding the true cause of the outbreak may take quite a bit of time, however. In a call with reporters Friday afternoon, CDC officials said pinpointing an exact culprit is difficult given the number of cases and the wide variety of products used by those affected.

Editors' Recommendations