  1. News

Check out some of the science heading to the ISS this month

By

SpaceX is launching another cargo mission to the International Space Station (ISS) later this month. The Dragon spacecraft will be packed with science experiments and supplies for the seven-strong crew currently living and working aboard the orbiting outpost.

NASA, which is overseeing the mission, this week posted a short video (below) highlighting a few of the dozens of experiments and other equipment that will be heading to the space station 250 miles above Earth.

The cargo will include a device to document the progression of Space-Associated Neuro-Ocular Syndrome, a known vision problem experienced by astronauts that’s caused by prolonged periods in microgravity conditions. The device could eventually function as a mobile retinal diagnostics tool for long-duration missions to Mars and beyond, and could also be used by health care providers on Earth.

Space station crew have been growing plants on the orbiting laboratory for many years as they explore the best way to cultivate vegetables for extended stays in space. Scientists have learned that microgravity conditions cause plants a certain amount of stress that may impact their growth. With this in mind, NASA is sending an experiment that could offer insights into the mechanisms plants use to modulate the stress of microgravity, and also help it create plants better suited to such conditions. In addition, the experiment could improve scientists’ understanding of “the molecular mechanisms that allow plants to respond to general environmental stress on Earth, with impacts on agriculture, horticulture, and forestry,” according to principal investigator Patrick Masson of the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The space station will also be taking delivery of a robotic arm. Designed by space robotics startup GITAI Japan, the Nanoracks-GITAI Robotic Arm will be tested with a view to offering astronauts support with their various tasks aboard the station. NASA says that such a device could help to lower mission costs and enhance crew safety by allowing astronauts to hand potentially hazardous jobs to the robot. The technology could also be used on Earth for disaster relief, deep-sea excavation, and servicing nuclear power plants. “This technology demonstration is to show the world that the capabilities necessary for automation in space are finally available,” GITAI’s Toyotaka Kozuki said, adding, “It provides an inexpensive and safer source of labor in space, opening the door to the true commercialization of space.”

SpaceX will launch the cargo to the ISS on Saturday, August 28, with lift-off scheduled for 3:37 a.m. ET from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The event marks SpaceX’s 23rd cargo resupply mission to the station using its tried-and-tested Dragon spacecraft and workhorse Falcon 9 rocket.

To find out more about how astronauts work, rest, and play aboard the ISS, take a look at these videos made by former ISS crew members.

Editors' Recommendations

How a lava flow in Arizona is helping NASA’s Artemis lunar mission

Tests being conducted using simulant regolith.

NASA is testing a 3D printer that uses moon dust to print in space

The Redwire Regolith Print facility suite, consisting of Redwire's Additive Manufacturing Facility, and the print heads, plates and lunar regolith simulant feedstock that launches to the International Space Station.

Cosmonaut’s remarkable photo shows unusual view of ISS

The space station's Cupola module.

Boeing photos show engineers fixing Starliner spacecraft

Engineers working on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Best cheap 8K TV deals for August 2021

2021 Samsung 8K Neo QLED TV

Best cheap Bose speaker deals for August 2021

bose soundtouch 10 amazon echo dot smart speaker deal

Best cheap Samsung TV deals for August 2021

samsung 76 micro led tv unboxing 2021 event neo qled game bar

Best cheap Vizio TV deals for August 2021

vizio 55 inch oled 4k tv deal black friday 2020

Best cheap Beats headphone deals for August 2021

Glow-in-the-dark Powerbeats 4

Best cheap Sony headphone deals for August 2021

sony wh 1000xm4 headphone deal black friday 2020 wh1000xm4 over ear headphones

Best cheap soundbar deals for August 2021

tcl audio soundbar ces 2019 ts5010

Best cheap wireless headphone deals for August 2021

best headphones sony sh-1000mx2