  1. News

China’s first crewed space mission in 5 years set for Thursday

By

China will send three astronauts into orbit on Thursday in what will be the country’s first crewed mission in five years.

Astronauts Nie Haisheng, Liu Boming, and Tang Hongbo will head to an under-construction space station on the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft, hitching a ride atop a Long March-2F rocket, state-affiliated Global Times reported.

A Long March-2F rocket.
The Long March-2F rocket that will launch three Chinese astronauts to a new space station in the country’s first crewed launch in five years. STR/Getty Images

The launch is expected to take place at 9:22 a.m. local time (9:22 p.m ET Wednesday) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center about 900 miles west of Beijing.

The astronauts will spend three months aboard the Tianhe module of the space station, the core module that reached Earth orbit in April. During their stay, the crew, two of whom have already been to space, will prepare for the arrival of additional modules.

China is aiming to complete construction of the new space station by the end of next year and will use it to conduct science experiments in microgravity conditions — similar to how NASA uses the International Space Station (ISS). China’s station is orbiting Earth around 20 miles below the ISS, which is usually located about 250 miles above Earth.

China’s space station is likely to remain operational for at least 10 years, so it could outlast the aging ISS, which some have suggested may be taken out of service around 2030.

This week’s crewed voyage is the latest in a string of high-profile space missions by China as the country seeks to become a dominant player in the field of space exploration.

Recent launches overseen by the China National Space Administration have included a mission to Mars that recently put its first-ever rover onto the Martian surface. It also successfully completed a lunar mission toward the end of 2020 that brought moon rocks to Earth.

Editors' Recommendations

Check out the stunning view this ISS astronaut has from his ‘bedroom’

nasa announces breakthrough in search for iss air leak space station

NASA wants you to help it name its moon-bound manikin

nasa wants you to help it name its moon bound manikin

NASA’s Mars helicopter wins prestigious space exploration award

when will nasas ingenuity helicopter make first mars flight landing

How to watch a livestream of NASA’s spacewalk on Wednesday

30 stunning spacewalk images to celebrate nasas 300th outing 28

Windows 11: Everything we know about the next big Windows update

microsoft windows 11 news rumors leak 1

The biggest games we didn’t see at E3 2021: Hellblade, Splinter Cell, and more

e3 2021 missing games splinter cell

More reports point to new iMac being sold with crooked displays

iMac 24-inch 10

The secondary 4K screen on the new Asus ZenBook Pro Duo can now tilt

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo notebook

Every game announcement from Nintendo’s E3 2021 Direct

Key art for Metroid Dread on Switch.

WarioWare: Get It Together! coming this year with two-player co-op

nintendo announces new warioware get it together

Breath of the Wild 2 takes Link back to the skies with a 2022 launch window

Breath of the Wild 2

Counterfeiters are fooling PC gamers with fake GPUs, and they’re tough to spot

amd radeon rx 6700 xt review 6 1

Windows 11 leak gives us our first look at the radical new design