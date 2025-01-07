 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. News

Delta announces AI-powered assistant and 4K QLED seat displays at CES 2025

By and
CES 2025
Read and watch our complete CES coverage here
Updated less than 43 minutes ago

Delta Air Lines has kicked off its centennial year with a bunch of attention-grabbing announcements at CES 2025.

CEO Ed Bastian hit the stage in Las Vegas on Tuesday night to reveal plans for more premium offerings and personalized services aimed at enhancing the passenger experience.

Recommended Videos

For starters, Delta Air Lines is launching an AI-powered assistant called Delta Concierge for its Fly Delta app, designed to give customers “more control and confidence navigating their travel experience.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Like other AI-powered chatbots, you’ll be able to engage Delta Concierge using natural language text or voice input. You can even ask it to book a flight, just using your voice. In real time, the tool will eventually have the ability to anticipate customers’ needs, provide contextualized guidance, and take actions on customers’ behalf. For example, it’ll let you know if your passport needs renewing, or if there any special entry requirements for an overseas trip that you’re taking. You’ll also gets tips on what to pack, according to the weather at your destination.

The airline revealed a partnership with Uber, too, for deeper integration into its broader service, ensuring an Uber car is waiting for you when you walk out of the terminal building. And extra Sky Miles will be awarded via your Uber trips.

Delta is also launching a first-of-its-kind, cloud-based in-flight entertainment system, with YouTube joining the Delta Sync experience to bring passengers fresh, ad-free content.

Notably, beginning with select new aircraft deliveries in 2026, passengers will get to enjoy the next-gen Delta Sync experience, including 4K HDR QLED seatback displays. United Airlines made a similar announcement last year. With lousy seatback displays the bane of many a flight passenger, Delta’s 4K QLED screens can’t come soon enough. And the streaming experience will be powered up by a 96-terabyte storage system — more than 50 times the average Delta inflight entertainment system capacity.

Bluetooth capabilities are also coming to all cabins for easy pairing of wireless devices.

Bastian also offered an update on its partnership with Joby, a leader in the field of electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. Delta Concierge will connect with Joby’s promised air taxi service for hops to and from Delta’s New York (LGA and JFK) and Los Angeles (LAX) hubs in the coming years, “pending sign-off from federal and local authorities,” Delta said.

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Nvidia might dominate the GPU market in January
The RTX 4090 graphics card sitting on a table with a dark green background.

Nvidia, AMD, and Intel are all set to update their lists of the best graphics cards sometime in January. Now, according to HKEPC, a Hong Kong media outlet, we know that the Nvidia RTX 5080 is reportedly set to launch on January 21. Meanwhile, AMD may take more time to ramp up its GPU availability, giving Nvidia the chance to dominate the GPU market in early 2025.

With CES 2025 mere days away, we already know that January is going to be one busy month for PC enthusiasts. Nvidia's got the RTX 50-series, AMD is launching the RX 9000 series, and Intel will add one more GPU to its Battlemage lineup. Only the last one has a confirmed release date of January 16, but it seems that Nvidia will be just one week behind -- if the leak is to be believed.

Read more
Nvidia’s DLSS 4 is almost here — but many questions remain
A box for the Nvidia RTX 5080.

Nvidia's RTX 50-series is right around the corner, and now, one of the most prominent GPU leakers just confirmed that we can also look forward to a new version of Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS). According to kopite7kimi on X (Twitter), Nvidia will launch DLSS 4 alongside some of its best graphics cards. Still, that just leaves us with even more unanswered questions.

The main question that comes to mind is whether DLSS 4 will be an RTX 50-series exclusive or not. DLSS 3, with its impressive frame generation, was only available in the RTX 40-series. It's not out of the realm of possibility that Nvidia might, once again, introduce some kind of a major improvement for DLSS 4 that would be locked to next-gen cards. In fact, with some of the GPUs rumored to deliver minor performance increases, DLSS 4 could be a big deal for Nvidia's RTX 50-series marketing.

Read more
Microsoft’s new ergonomic keyboard has ‘ultra-responsive’ keys
Microsoft Ergonomic Keyboard

Just when you thought you were done shopping for now, Incase, the manufacturer of the Microsoft accessory line, revealed a new compact yet expensive keyboard on its website. The ergonomic keyboard offers solid specs, but the high price tag might make some potential buyers think twice about getting it.

It offers "ultra-responsive" scissor keys with 1.3mm travel, allowing you to type without pressing the keys too hard. Incase claims you can sync up to three devices to the Microsoft keyboard with Bluetooth 4.0, but you will need two AAA batteries that Incase claims will last 36 months. As a perk, the batteries come bundled with the keyboard, so you won't have to buy them separately.

Read more