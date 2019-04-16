We’re hiring! Come write about tech for the way we live

Share

You follow Elon Musk on Twitter, have strong opinions on Apple versus Android, and when your friends can’t get their Wi-Fi working, they call you. Ever thought about sharing your expertise with the world? Come talk to us!

Digital Trends is looking for motivated professional freelance writers to help demystify, explain, and break down technology for a mainstream audience. From smart home enthusiasts to audiophiles, we’re looking for experts in all sorts of areas. Right now, open positions include:

Follow the instructions on the individual job posting to be considered for the position. Not sure where you fit? We’re always looking for talent. Email jobs@digitaltrends.com with a cover letter explaining why you’re a good fit for DT, and we’ll get back to you if we see an opportunity to work together.