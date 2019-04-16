We’re hiring! Come write about tech for the way we live

Digital Trends
You follow Elon Musk on Twitter, have strong opinions on Apple versus Android, and when your friends can’t get their Wi-Fi working, they call you. Ever thought about sharing your expertise with the world? Come talk to us!

Digital Trends is looking for motivated professional freelance writers to help demystify, explain, and break down technology for a mainstream audience. From smart home enthusiasts to audiophiles, we’re looking for experts in all sorts of areas. Right now, open positions include:

Follow the instructions on the individual job posting to be considered for the position. Not sure where you fit? We’re always looking for talent. Email jobs@digitaltrends.com with a cover letter explaining why you’re a good fit for DT, and we’ll get back to you if we see an opportunity to work together.

Don't Miss

Karma Automotive unveils two head-turning concept cars, quicker 2020 Revero GT
etch a snap sketch camera etchasnapcamera
Photography

Etch-A-Snap camera puts a modern spin on one of your favorite childhood toys

Can't draw on an Etch A Sketch? Snap a photo with the Etch-A-Snap and the camera will draw out the scene for you. The weirdly cool camera designed by Martin Fitzpatrick replaces the usual LCD screen with an old-school Etch A Sketch.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
hp new elitebook zbook workstations 4k hpworkstations02
Computing

HP’s new Zbook, EliteBook 800 workstations go 4K with 8th-gen Intel CPUs

HP's new line of workstation laptops includes some seriously durable EliteBook and ZBook designs, with options for high-end, eighth-generation Intel CPUs, 2TB of storage, and discrete AMD Radeon graphics chips.
Posted By Jon Martindale
sweden electric charging road electreon bus
Emerging Tech

Sweden is building a road that recharges electric buses that drive over it

The Swedish transport administration is exploring special roads which will charge vehicles’ batteries as they drive over them. It will test the idea with a short sample stretch of road.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
decluttr iphone 6 deal apple review screen 1 800x534 c
Deals

Decluttr is offering a refurbished iPhone 6 for as little as $120

Decluttr announced a deal on its "good" condition iPhone 6. Through Decluttr, you can get the device for as little as $120, which is an excellent deal on the phone. The iPhone 6 may be a few generations old, but it's still a great device.
Posted By Christian de Looper
razer core x chroma gpu corexchroma01
Computing

Light up your external GPU with Razer’s new Core X Chroma enclosure

The Razer Core X Chroma external graphics card enclosure is big enough for three-slot graphics cards, with enough space for a 700w PSU and it brings back the RGB lighting of the Core V2 — all for the same price as its predecessor.
Posted By Jon Martindale
logitech harmony express universal remote alexa voice control hero
Home Theater

Logitech’s Harmony Express commands a steep price for simplicity

Thanks to its built-in Alexa support, Logitech's latest remote, the Harmony Express, eliminates huge button layouts with voice commands to control all of your smart home gadgets. But at $250, is it worth it?
Posted By Simon Cohen
BioWare Anthem job openings mechanics game improvement items rewards loot
Gaming

Bioware lists multiple job positions aimed at improving Anthem

It's not clear if a massive overhaul is in the cards, but Bioware is seeking out multiple candidates focused on improving Anthem. Item creation, progression, combat, rewards, and loot are the focal points mentioned.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
Microsoft Surface Studio 2
Computing

Microsoft accelerates carbon reduction plans in new sustainability push

Microsoft wants to accelerate its sustainability goal of becoming a zero-carbon company. To reach those goals, Microsoft is doubling its self-imposed carbon tax to incentivize business divisions in making sustainable choices.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
2020 Nissan 370Z 50th Anniversary Edition
Cars

2020 Nissan 370Z Special Edition celebrates 50 Years of the Z car

Nissan is celebrating 50 years of its iconic "Z car" with a special edition of the 2020 370Z. The 50th-anniversary model is dressed to look like a 1970s race car, but remains technically unchanged.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
2020 Cadillac CT5
Cars

2020 Cadillac CT5 luxury sedan gets turbocharged power, chiseled looks

The 2020 Cadillac CT5 proves the General Motors luxury brand still cares about sedans. Debuting at the 2019 New York Auto Show, it features Cadillac's Super Cruise tech and a lineup of turbocharged engines.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
tel aviv university 3d printed heart screen shot 2019 04 16 at 40 19
Emerging Tech

Scientists manage to 3D print an actual heart using human cells

Scientists at Tel Aviv University have achieved a world-first by 3D printing a small-scale heart, complete with blood vessels, ventricles, and chambers. Here's why that's so exciting.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
A stock photo of group of Apple products sitting on a table
Computing

MacOS update may include external display support for iPads

Apple's upcoming MacOS is rumored to include a new native external display support feature. Code-named "Sidecar" the new feature is expected to allow MacOS computers to send app windows to external displays like iPads.
Posted By Anita George
google assistant over amazon alexa homi mini v feat
Smart Home

Alexa, Google, Siri put their bilingual skills to the test in translation battle

One Hour Translation, an online translation company, compared how Google Home, Amazon Alexa, and Siri stack up against one another in regard to translation capabilities. The results may surprise you.
Posted By Patrick Hearn
Apple MacBook-review-USBC-port
Deals

Apple’s MacBook laptop is on sale for just $800 for a limited time

If you have your heart set on a MacOS-powered laptop, B&H has a sale on Apple's MacBook that takes the price down to $800. Only select models are on sale right now, but you can score up to a $600 savings if you act quickly.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen