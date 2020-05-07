  1. News

Etsy’s monthly sales doubled in April thanks mainly to one item

By

Etsy has revealed that the coronavirus pandemic led to a massive increase in sales of face masks on its site in April, resulting in twice the amount of revenue compared to a typical month.

Numerous merchants on the online marketplace pivoted to include handmade cloth masks in their collections as national and international demand for face coverings increased throughout last month. In the U.S., demand spiked in early April when the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention started recommending the use of face coverings.

And with people starting to once again venture outdoors as countries gradually ease their lockdown rules, demand is expected to keep on rising.

Etsy saw sales of more than 12 million face masks on its platform during April, contributing to sales revenue of around $133 million.

Over the weekend of April 4-6 alone, online shoppers searched for face masks on Etsy an average of nine times per second, culminating in two million searches.

The clamor for masks led to a five-fold increase in the number of sellers including masks in their listings, taking the total to around 20,000 sellers.

It should be noted, however, that cloth masks offer little protection against contracting the virus, with the more robust N95 masks offering more effective protection. But the general consensus among scientists suggests cloth masks do help to prevent infected people from spreading the virus, which makes them highly useful as it’s possible to be contagious without displaying symptoms. With that in mind, a growing number of governments have been asking their citizens to don some form of face covering when entering enclosed spaces such as stores, trains, and buses — basically any crowded place where social distancing is difficult to achieve.

For all face mask listings, the online marketplace automatically adds a cautionary note that reads: “Items sold on Etsy, such as masks and hand sanitizers, aren’t medical-grade. Etsy sellers cannot make medical or health claims.”

Commenting on the company’s own response to the growing clamor for coverings, Etsy CEO Josh Silverman said: “Our team mobilized quickly to address the surge in face mask demand, which included creation of on-site banners and automated filters, scaling inventory with a call to action for sellers, retraining our search algorithms, and managing delivery expectations.”

Wearing an Etsy-bought or homemade face mask? Digital Trends has some top tips on how to keep it clean and fresh for repeated use.

Editors' Recommendations

Amazon warehouse worker dies of coronavirus in NYC

Amazon packages on a conveyer belt

Modified Honda Odyssey minivans transport Detroit coronavirus patients

honda odyssey minivans modified to transport coronavirus patients minivan covid 19

Uber drivers and riders will soon be required to wear face masks

A driver wearing a face mask.

FDA approves Roche coronavirus antibody test for emergency use

Coronavirus Testing Labs

Microsoft to bring Windows 10X to laptops first, pivot from dual screens

microsoft confirms windows 10 x single screen devices b5398ddb6eed22d586aaa3eaf71ff362

Taika Waititi tapped to direct new Star Wars movie

Taika Waititi

Airbus working on smell sensors that could detect coronavirus on planes

Nicolas Cage is set to play Joe Exotic because 2020 isn’t insane enough

Verizon’s OnePlus 8 isn’t compatible with cases for other versions

A new Disney+ Star Wars show is coming from the creator of Russian Doll

id Software confirms split with Doom Eternal composer Mick Gordon

best single player games doom eternal fire baron

LG adds five Dolby Atmos soundbars to its 2020 lineup

lg sonos tcl vizio soundbar deals best buy spring sale

How to use WhatsApp’s new coronavirus fact-checking chatbot

how to use whatsapp web im instant messaging app

Tom Cruise and SpaceX may be planning a movie shoot in space

Apple starts to reopen its stores, but U.S. shoppers have to wait