How to watch the 24-hour Global Pride event live on Saturday

June is Pride Month in the U.S., but with the ongoing threat of the coronavirus, many in-person Pride events have been canceled. A group of Pride organizers have come together to create a streamed Global Pride event to celebrate the LGBTI+ community online, and you can watch the 24-hour event all day Saturday, June 27.

Artists at the event include everyone from well-known drag queens like Chad Michaels and Courtney Act, to music from Pussy Riot and Adam Lambert and the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Choir, as well as speeches from political leaders, activists, and local Pride organizations.

You can see a full schedule at the Global Pride website, with events beginning in Honolulu and traveling across the globe to Mexico City, New York, São Paulo, London, Johannesburg, New Delhi, Bangkok, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Events begin at 1 a.m. ET on June 27 and runs all the way until 4 a.m. ET on June 28.

Pride goes online

Due to the global coronavirus pandemic and ongoing social distancing requirements, many of the in-person Pride events such as marches and parades have had to be canceled this year. Taking the event online allows the celebration of Pride without the health risks of an in-person event.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on Pride organizations worldwide with hundreds of marches and events canceled or postponed,” Global Pride says on its website. “Global Pride provides an opportunity for the LGBTI+ community around the world to come together and celebrate diversity and equality during these challenging times.”

How to watch Global Pride

The entire Global Pride event will be livestreamed on YouTube, which you can watch using the video above, hosted by Todrick Hall. But there are also other streaming options if you prefer a different platform. You can also stream the event from the following links:

For those who want to watch the event but are concerned about doing so safely, either because they are not out to family or friends or because they live in a country where being LGBTI+ is criminalized, Global Pride also has advice for watching safely. The tips include using a safe, up to date browser, using Private Browsing mode, blocking ads, using a VPN to hide your IP address, and avoiding using public Wi-Fi. After you’re done watching the event, clear your history and web browser cache and cookies.

