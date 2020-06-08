  1. News

Google Maps adds marker for Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington D.C.

Google Maps has added a marker for the “Black Lives Matter Plaza” in Washington D.C., after a section of the street directly in front of the White House was officially renamed by the city’s mayor and painted with the protest slogan.

Social unrest has swept through the U.S. over the past couple of weeks, triggered by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis by city police officers. Washington, D.C., has seen its own protests with thousands in attendance.

In response, the D.C. Department of Public Works painted the words “Black Lives Matter” in yellow letters on 16th Street. On June 5, Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser official yrenamed the section as Black Lives Matter Plaza.

A marker for the Black Lives Matter Plaza may now be searched for and seen in Google Maps. The change was reportedly done within hours of Bowser’s announcement, according to 9to5Google.

The satellite imagery of Google Maps, however, does not yet show the Black Lives Matter mural on the street. Apple Maps, on the other hand, has updated its map to show the artwork, which was spotted by tech blogger Jane Manchun Wong.

The quick turnaround for the Google Maps and Apple Maps updates shows growing support for the Black Lives Matter movement, which continues to fight for racial justice in the name of Floyd and other Black victims of police brutality.

Digital Trends has reached out to Microsoft to see if it is planning a similar update for Bing Maps, which has not added the Black Lives Matter Plaza. We will update this article as soon as we hear back.

