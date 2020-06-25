  1. News

Google will pay publishers in bid to compete with Apple News

By

Google announced plans for a new program to pay publishers for high-quality news content, which would allow them to compete with Apple News. 

Google’s program, which rolls out later this year, aims to help local and national publications globally. Similar to Apple News’ concept, Google’s initiative would allow it to license a select number of articles from news partners.

“This program will help participating publishers monetize their content through an enhanced storytelling experience that lets people go deeper into more complex stories, stay informed and be exposed to a world of different issues and interests,” wrote Brad Bender, Google’s vice president of product management, in the announcement on Thursday, June 25. 

stock photo newspapers delivered at doorway
Steve Buissinne/Pixabay

To allow people more access to news, Bender also said that in some cases, Google would offer to pay for free access for users to read articles locked behind a paywall. 

Right now, the program has already partnered with news outlets in Germany, Australia, and Brazil. Bender said that the new news experience would live on Google News and Google Discover. 

While there are little details in Thursday’s announcement about how the program would be executed, on the surface, it sounds similar to Apple News’ premium subscription option. 

Apple News aggregates news articles in its mobile app and allows users to subscribe to their preferred publications, but there’s also a paid subscription option called Apple News+. The subscription gives users access to premium news content from Apple’s partnered publications.

Google already has a Google News app that relies on artificial intelligence to bring you the news you care most about, but it sounds like Google is focusing the new program on premium and paywalled content that people wouldn’t necessarily otherwise see. 

Digital Trends reached out to Google to learn more about the program and how it plans to differentiate itself from competitors such as Apple News. We will update this story when we hear back. 

Editors' Recommendations

The best web browsers for 2020

Lenovo IdeaPad 530S

The best Android apps (June 2020)

best Android apps

How to track a phone using Android or iOS

how to track a phone

The best Microsoft Office deals for June 2020

1173577 autosave v1 2 office 365 free eduction 0001

How to watch American astronauts’ spacewalk this Friday

return home button spacesuit feature spacewalk 1

Dell launches new 27-inch gaming monitors, starting at just $279

dell 27 inch gaming monitors 279 curved monitor s2721hgf

Stranger Things season 4: Here’s everything we know so far

Joe Rogan is coming to Spotify — and so are the advertisments

Segway announces it will stop making its iconic scooters

Minecraft’s Nether update gives hell a fresh coat of paint

Amazing bird-identifying A.I camera brings birdwatching into the 21st century

birdsy ai bird feeder red bellied woodpecker

Designer Chris Avellone accused of sexual assault and harassment

Chris Avellone

Oculus is discontinuing its Go VR headset

Oculus Go Review

How to watch the Pokémon Presents livestream on Wednesday

Wild new ‘brainsourcing’ technique trains A.I. directly with human brainwaves