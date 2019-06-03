Digital Trends
News

House antitrust investigation targets Facebook, Google and other tech giants

Mathew Katz
By

House Democrats set their sights on major tech firms on Monday, announcing a major antitrust investigation into Facebook, Google, Apple, and Amazon. While not limited to the four companies, the lawmakers want to determine if Silicon Valley’s biggest companies prevent competition and hurt consumers.

At the investigation’s core is the idea that “the internet is broken,” Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman David N. Cicilline (D-RI) told reporters. The Democrat from Rhode Island plans to hold a series of hearings on whether the companies are too big and have too much control over the market.

“The open internet has delivered enormous benefits to Americans, including a surge of economic opportunity, massive investment, and new pathways for education online,” said House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY). “But there is growing evidence that a handful of gatekeepers have come to capture control over key arteries of online commerce, content, and communications.”

Lawmakers have a point: A handful of massive companies have outsize control over your digital life.  Opting out Google’s services, for example, would leave customers cut off from a huge portion of the internet. When Google’s cloud services went down on Sunday, apps from Snapchat to those that control smart homes suddenly stopped working for thousands of people.

The announcement comes at a time where major tech companies face increased scrutiny from the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission – not to mention politicians on both sides of the aisle who are eager to regulate Big Tech. Monday’s announcement was a rare example of bipartisanship in Congress.

“Big Tech plays a huge role in our economy and our world,” said Juciary Committee Ranking Member Doug Collins (R-GA). “As tech has expanded its market share, more and more questions have arisen about whether the market remains competitive. Our bipartisan look at competition in the digital markets gives us the chance to answer these questions and, if necessary, to take action.”

The House investigation is sprawling, and it’s not clear where it might lead. Breaking up Big Tech would mean services would likely be less integrated – your Instagram stories might not automatically post on Facebook, for example – but could also provide more choices in terms of apps or social media networks.

Tech monopolies will likely be a big topic going into the 2020 election. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who is vying for the Democratic presidential nomination, has called to break up Big Tech.

Facebook, Google, Amazon, and Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

When is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie? We asked every major manufacturer
senate hearing terrorism and social media extremist content january 2018 ios reading list header
Social Media

The U.S. will now check social media accounts before approving visas

The application for a U.S. visa now requires most applicants to list their social media profile details, along with previous emails and phone numbers. Previously, the information was only required from some applicants.
Posted By Hillary K. Grigonis
microsoft andromeda foldable surface indefinite hold rendering
Computing

RIP Andromeda, and long live Microsoft’s dual-screen Centaurus PC

Microsoft may be closer to launching a dual-screen PC, which could occur as early as this year. It's been reported that the Surface team has shown off a prototype of the dual-screen Centaurus device internally to employees.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Volkswagen I.D. R Nürburgring
Cars

Volkswagen’s I.D. R racer just won the ultimate electric-car bragging rights

The Volkswagen I.D. R has set a lap record for electric cars at Germany's Nürburgring Nordschleife. The electric race car's lap time of 6:05.33 beat the previous record by 40 seconds.
Posted By Stephen Edelstein
apple ios 13 sign in button wwdc with
Computing

Apple’s new sign-in feature brings a secure way to log in to your iOS 13 apps

Apple is appealing to security-conscious users by making it easy for users to sign in to their favorite apps with their Apple ID. Unlike similar solutions, Apple's sign-in button comes with added security and privacy features.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
Apple Arcade WWDC 2019 ps4 dualshock 4 xbox one gamepad support integration
Gaming

Apple Arcade to support both Xbox One and PS4 controllers

During the special livestream event to kick off WWDC 2019, Apple revealed a significant update on its upcoming gaming platform. Apple Arcade will feature support for PS4's Dualshock 4 and Xbox One controllers.
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 airpods
Apple

Apple has some exciting features in store for its AirPods and HomePod

Announced at WWDC 2019, Apple is adding a new Audio Sharing feature to the AirPods, as well as the option to listen and respond to incoming messages using Siri. The HomePod, meanwhile, will get the Handoff engine used in iOS and MacOS.
Posted By Josh Levenson
Apple TV+
Movies & TV

Apple TV Plus streaming service recruits Hollywood A-listers to take on Netflix

Apple has an ambitious slate of original programming it has been developing, and now we know where we'll be able to see it. Apple confirmed its new subscription service, Apple TV Plus, and revealed some of the projects it will air.
Posted By Rick Marshall
mac pro 2019 rumor roundup 2
Computing

Apple's beefy new Mac Pro looks like a cheese grater, costs serious cheddar

At its annual WWDC event, Apple gave consumers the first look at its powerful new creative device, the Mac Pro. The behemoth machine on display in San Jose features powerful internals and ample expansion capability.
Posted By Jonathan Terrasi
wwdc 2018 news apple
Computing

Apple has finally killed off iTunes. Here’s what’s replacing it

At its annual and perennially anticipated WWDC, Apple announced its plans to finally phase out iTunes in MacOS Catalina. Here's what you need to know about the death of Apple's long-running app, and what's replacing it.
Posted By Ryan Waniata, Jonathan Terrasi
apple pro display xdr wwdc 2019
Computing

Apple’s new 6K display costs $5,000 and can maintain 1,000 nits of brightness

Apple just unveiled its studio-grade Pro Display XDR monitor for creative professionals. Starting at $5,000, you're getting a 6K resolution screen with excellent contrast, calibrated HDR support, and a bright and vivid panel.
Posted By Chuong Nguyen
apple ios 13 news ios13 stage wwdc19
Mobile

iOS 13: Everything you need to know about the new software

Apple announced iOS 13 during the keynote presentation at its 2019 Worldwide Developer Conference. This is the next version of its mobile operating system, which will come to an iPhone, iPad, or iPod near you soon.
Posted By Andy Boxall
mac pro 2019 rumor roundup 2
Computing

The new Mac Pro starts at $6,000 and comes with an interesting modular design

Our Mac Pro 2019 rumor roundup covers all the news, leaks, and rumors about Apple's new machine, set to be announced sometime in 2019. Here's what Apple has said, what the experts think, and what we're likely to see with the new Mac Pro.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma, Jonathan Terrasi
apple kill itunes wwdc 2019 tvos julian watch now 2 edit
Home Theater

Own an Apple TV? You can try tvOS 13 right now — sort of

Itching to give tvOS 13 and all the new features that come bundled with it a try? You're in luck: The first beta of tvOS 13 is available to download right now. Although, there is a slight caveat.
Posted By Josh Levenson
everything apple announced at wwdc 2019 outside
Mobile

Missed Apple's latest announcements? Here's everything we saw at WWDC 2019

That's all she wrote, folks. Apple's WWDC showed us some amazing new software, from the new Mac Pro, to the surprising announcement of iPadOS. Here's absolutely everything we saw at Apple WWDC 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen