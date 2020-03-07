Tonight, on Saturday, undefeated UFC middleweight champion and MMA star Israel Adesanya will be defending his title for the first time. UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero is a highly anticipated pay-per-view event, meaning that it can only be streamed with ESPN+. If you’re looking for a way to watch it this weekend and haven’t signed up yet, though, then you’re in luck: This limited-time bundle offer lets you score an ESPN+ membership along with the UFC 248 PPV package and save $30. Read on to find out more about UFC 248 and how you can stream it with ESPN+.

In spring of 2018, ESPN finally joined the world of streaming when it rolled out its all-new streaming service: ESPN+. ESPN+ was a welcome sight for cord-cutting sports fans because it allowed streamers to enjoy a truckload of live events, interviews, analysis, press conferences, and exclusive ESPN content like the 30 for 30 documentary series. And thanks to ESPN’s cozy relationship with fighting promotions like Top Rank Boxing and the Ultimate Fighting Championship, ESPN+ is the only way you can watch UFC pay-per-view events like UFC 248: Adesanya vs. Romero that airs this weekend.

The UFC 248 actually features two championship bouts on its main card, with the main event being the showdown between undefeated middleweight champ Israel Adesanya and title challenger Yoel Romero. Adesanya is one of the UFC’s top talents right now, boasting an impressive record of 18 wins (all but four of which have come via knockout) and zero losses. The Nigerian knockout artist is favored to win over his opponent, 42 year-old Cuban fighter Yoel Romero (13-4), who is walking into the Octagon at UFC 248 following two back-to-back defeats.

The co-main event is another title contest, with women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang defending her belt against former champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Zhang, with a professional record of 21-1, is another impressive talent in the UFC, having won every match since signing on with the promotion in 2018. This will also be her first title defense, but her challenger, Jedrzejczyk (16-3), is no pushover. The Polish fighter has been named one of the best female MMA fighters for years now and is a former champ herself, putting her in a good position to reclaim her lost title.

You can check out our more in-depth picks and predictions for UFC 248 here, and it’s not too late to grab this discounted ESPN+ and UFC 248 PPV bundle before the big event airs on the Saturday. This value package gives you a year’s worth of ESPN+ along with the UFC 248 pay-per-view, a $115 package, for just $85, saving you 25%. The preliminary card fights are slated for 8 p.m. ET with the main card scheduled for 10 p.m.

