Digital Trends
News

Huawei’s new A.I. speaker looks an awful lot like the Apple HomePod

AJ Dellinger
By
huawei ai speaker china apple homepod huaweiai

Huawei really has a thing for design. Unfortunately, its preferences seem to run toward the designs of other companies. At an event in China last week, the Chinese tech giant introduced its latest smart speaker, called simply the Huawei A.I. Speaker, according to Engadget. You might notice a few similarities between the speaker and a certain one from Apple.

Yes, the Huawei A.I. Speaker looks pretty darn close to Apple’s HomePod. It has a short, sturdy, and cylindrical design just like the HomePod. It has physical controls right on the top of the speaker just like the HomePod. (Apple’s only has a clear “+” and “-” button on its top but those can be used to input a number of touch and gesture-based controls, while the Huawei A.I. Speaker has a “+” button, “-” button, mute button, and a button to accept calls.) And it has a mesh fabric cover just like, you guessed it, the HomePod.

There are a few ways the Huawei A.I. Speaker separates itself from Apple’s offering. First, it uses Huawei’s own artificially intelligent assistant Xiaoyi to handle all of the voice commands. Xiaoyi makes it easy to integrate the A.I. Speaker into existing Huawei products as part of the company’s HiLink system for connected devices. Perhaps more importantly, the A.I. Speaker has a much different price tag than Apple’s HomePod. While the HomePod goes for $350, Huawei’s speaker will be priced at 399 yuan ($60). That’s a much friendlier approach to your wallet.

This isn’t the first time that Huawei has drawn inspiration from a competitor’s design when creating a smart speaker. The company’s A.I. Cube, which is one part speaker with voice assistant and one part Wi-Fi router, looks pretty darn similar to the Google Home, Google’s initial offering in the smart speaker market. It also looks nothing like a cube. In addition to offering extra connectivity with its built-in router, the Huawei A.I. Cube also had Alexa on board.

Huawei has apparently decided to depart from third-party voice assistants with its newest smart speaker, which is great if you’re already in the company’s ecosystem but less ideal if you like to keep your options open when it comes to A.I. assistants.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iOS 12 features
Up Next

The OnePlus 6T is here, it's fantastic, and here's where to buy it
Honeywell SmarHome Security Starter Kit
Product Review

Honeywell’s home-monitoring system features smarts and Alexa sound

A versatile mash-up of security system, network camera, and Alexa smart speaker, the Honeywell Smart Home Security Starter Kit packs a powerful punch. Read more in our review.
Posted By Terry Walsh
Sonos One review front center
Home Theater

These top-line smart speakers conduct the most sophisticated symphony: Your life

Stuck talking to yourself? Get an A.I. assistant to keep you company! Whether you put your stock in Alexa, Google Assistant, or Siri, we've picked out the best smart speaker for any smart home ecosystem.
Posted By Parker Hall
Lenovo Smart Display
Smart Home

What is a smart display?

What is a Smart Display? Learn about this popular new smart speaker and the role it plays in the smart home. We'll talk about what makes smart displays different, the top models, and what's coming soon.
Posted By Tyler Lacoma
anker model nebula capsule 2 news projector
Home Theater

Anker’s new smart devices will have you dimming the lights and jamming out

Anker announced a new smart speaker line and a smart micro projector, further pushing the popular home audio brand into the world of connected home devices. Both feature Google Assistant connectivity.
Posted By Parker Hall
tourbox photoshop editing kickstarter d74abdf2b48c4d9b712fefb8cbc658c6 original
Photography

TourBox is a one-handed Photoshop console designed to swiftly edit photos

Among a growing number of photo editing "keyboards," the TourBox is designed to use just one hand to leave the other on a mouse or graphics tablet. The TourBox is designed to work with Lightroom, Photoshop, and several others.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Fallout 76 Hands-on
Gaming

Bethesda loves the Switch, but ‘Fallout 76’ won’t be coming to the platform

Speaking at PAX AUS, Bethesda's Pete Hines said Fallout 76 "wasn't doable" on the Nintendo Switch. He went on to say that every game under the Bethesda umbrella is considered for Nintendo's platform.
Posted By Steven Petite
escura instant 60s kickstarter dsc06674
Photography

This vintage-inspired instant camera only requires film and creativity

With a manual film dial, the Escura Instant 60s just needs Instax Mini film, no batteries required. The 1960s vintage-inspired camera can also be paired with a flash with a matching aesthetic.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
Mobile

Google brings AR cats to Pixel camera's Playground for National Cat Day

Google's latest flagships, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, are now official and we have all the details from the October 9 event in New York City and Paris. Here's everything we know about the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
Posted By Simon Hill
iOS 12
Mobile

Apple's iOS 12.1 brings Group FaceTime, a bunch of emoji, and more

After months of betas, the final version of iOS 12 is here to download. The latest OS comes along with tons of new capabilities, from grouped notifications to Siri Shortcuts. Here are all the features you'll find in iOS 12.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
ondu iii wood pinhole cameras mk 11
Photography

The sleek, wooden body of the Ondu III pinhole is as inspiring as the photos

We're not sure what looks better, the sample photos or the camera itself. The Ondu III is a series of pinhole cameras from 135mm to large format. Constructed largely from wood, the cameras incorporate several new features.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
how to install fonts on a Mac
Mobile

Apple may show off up to three new desktop iMacs on October 30

Apple has sprung a surprise event on us, even though this year has seen loads of new Apple releases. So what's left to come? Quite a lot as it turns out. Here's what to expect from Apple's October 30 event.
Posted By Mark Jansen
dji adds more kit to mavic 2 for a new search and rescue drone enterprise
Emerging Tech

DJI adds a bunch of extras to Mavic 2 for a new search-and-rescue drone

Drone giant DJI has added a bunch of extras to its compact Mavic 2 drone to create a new flying machine that's ideal for search-and-rescue missions, as well as industrial inspections.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
waze new audio player wants to make your commute more bearable
Mobile

Waze’s new audio player aims to make your commute more bearable

Waze is launching a new Audio Player as part of its navigation app, offering easy access to streaming services that include Pandora, Deezer, iHeartRadio, NPR One, and TuneIn, as well as Spotify, which is already integrated.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
dji matrice 200 m200
Business

Some DJI Matrice 200 drones are falling from the sky after sudden power loss

DJI is scrambling to solve a problem with its Matrice 200 drone after reports that a "small number" of the quadcopters had fallen from the sky following sudden power loss. No injuries have so far been reported.
Posted By Trevor Mogg