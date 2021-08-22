  1. News

How to watch astronauts upgrade the ISS power system

By

As part of ongoing upgrades to the International Space Station’s power system, two astronauts will take a stroll outside the station this week. On Tuesday, August 24, you can watch along from home as they perform a spacewalk to install hardware in preparation for a new solar array which will soon be installed.

What to expect from the spacewalk

The International Space Station’s solar arrays.
The International Space Station’s solar arrays provide power for the orbiting laboratory. NASA will install a total of six new roll-out solar arrays in front of the existing arrays at 1A, 2B, 3A, 3B, 4A, and 4B to augment the power. During the Aug. 24 spacewalk, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and astronaut Akihiko Hoshide of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency will install the modification kit on the 4A power channel, where the next new roll out solar array will be installed in 2022. NASA

NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Japanese space agency JAXA astronaut Akihiko Hoshide will be performing the spacewalk. They’ll be working to prepare power channel 4A, shown in the diagram above, by installing a support bracket for the new solar array known as an International Space Station Roll-Out Solar Arrays (iROSA).

Two of these arrays have already been installed, and this installation will be the third of six. The array in question provides power to several parts of the station, including the U.S. Laboratory, the Harmony module, and the Columbus module.

The current solar arrays were originally designed to last for 15 years, but some have been working for more than 20 years. Although the arrays are still functional, over time their efficiency is reduced. Between that and developments in solar array technology, the new arrays will provide more power than the old arrays, even though they are smaller.

How to watch the spacewalk

The spacewalk will be shown live on NASA TV. You can watch either using the video embedded at the top of this page or by heading to the NASA website.

Coverage of the spacewalk begins at 7 a.m. ET (4 a.m. PT) on Tuesday, August 24. The spacewalk itself is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT). It is expected to last up to seven hours.

If you’re really keen to learn more, NASA will also be holding a briefing on the day before with more information about the spacewalk. To watch the briefing, you can tune in to NASA TV on Monday, August 23 at 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT).

Editors' Recommendations

Chinese astronauts perform second spacewalk from new space station

China's "Heavenly Palace' space station

Watch astronaut’s tour of the space station’s newest module

The interior of the space station's new Nauka module.

Check out some of the science heading to the ISS this month

International Space Station

Cosmonaut’s remarkable photo shows unusual view of ISS

The space station's Cupola module.

With Tesla bleeding money, Elon Musk initiates hardcore spending review

Tesla Model Y front

Best cheap space heater deals for August 2021

Stay warm with space heaters

Best cheap Ring Video Doorbell deals for August 2021

amazon deals ring video doorbells security cameras with echo dot doorbell pro

Best cheap air purifier deals for August 2021

best air purifier deals germ guardian ac5350b

Why now is the perfect time to buy an Apple iPad Mini

ipad air 4 vs mini 2019 1

Best cheap Fitbit deals for August 2021

fitbit versa review version 1522045407 full 19

Best cheap gaming PC deals for August 2021

best graphics card for gaming origin neuron desktop review lifestyle behind shoulder

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 price slashed at Best Buy — but not for long

Galaxy Watch 3 on Wrist

This Wi-Fi Smart Plug is so cheap today it could be a mistake

TP-Link Kasa Smart Plug on Wall