Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra: release date window, trailers, gameplay, and more

The superhero craze in gaming isn’t slowing down as we await the first title from Skydance New Media, Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. This is one of two games to feature Black Panther, but this game, as the name spells out, is set in the past, during World War II. That, of course, can only mean Captain America will be the other major hero to show up. This is a very unique pairing we haven’t seen in games before. Given the pedigree of Marvel and the talent at Skydance New Media, most notably Amy Hennig of Uncharted fame, there are some major expectations for this superhero romp. We won’t waste time trying to cut off the Hydra’s head and go straight to the heart of the matter with all the details we know so far.

Release date

The current release window for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is 2025. We suspect it will be in the second half of the year, probably a fall release, but we can only speculate.

Recommended Videos

Platforms

An interesting note is that we still don’t have any confirmed platforms for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra. We can assume it will be on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles, and likely PC as well, but won’t know for sure until further details are given.

Trailers

The story trailer establishes the setting and characters for this game. The story will focus on Captain America, aka Steve Rogers, and Azzuri, the Black Panther active during the 1940,s but also two additional characters: Gabriel Jones, a member of the Howling Commandoes, and Wakandan spy Nanali. Each seems to have their own reasons for going after Hydra, but the trailer makes it clear that their alliance is shaky at best. The trailer ends with them throwing down on a bridge.

Gameplay

No gameplay is available just yet for Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra, but the trailer does at least hint at what we might expect. First, while not confirmed, it appears that we will be playing as at least both Captain America and Black Panther, if not Gabriel and Nanali as well. Black Panther is shown doing more stealth and platforming, while Cap appears to take a more direct approach with his shield. Whether you will be able to choose your character, swap between them for specific chapters, or any other such details is still a mystery.

Preorder

Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra isn’t coming until a nebulous time in 2025, so we have no preorder information to give. Marvel likes to give plenty of bonuses and special editions, so we will be sure to update you once those are known.

Editors' Recommendations