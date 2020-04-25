Disney announced Friday, April 24 it is moving the release dates up for Thor: Love and Thunder, while delaying other Marvel Studios films like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. At the same time, Sony said it would delay its Marvel animated film, Into the Spider-Verse 2.

The coronavirus has hit the entertainment industry hard: Production sets have had to cease work entirely, and studios are having to constantly re-evaluate release dates of highly-anticipated blockbusters.

The number of high-profile movies affected by the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, grows every day. Marvel’s Doctor Strange sequel, which was set to hit theaters May 11, is now slated to be released on March 25, 2022.

Into the Spider-Verse 2’s original release date for April 8, 2022 has been rescheduled for six months later, Oct. 7, 2022, while the next Tom Holland live-action Spider-Man film has reportedly been nudged from a 2021 summer release to November instead.

The Taika Waititi-directed Thor sequel is getting a slight push forward — the film was previously scheduled for February 18 of 2021, but will get a premiere date bump of one week earlier, February 11. Waititi dished new developments for the film during an Instagram live watch party of Thor: Ragnarok.

A handful of other unnamed Disney productions have been given later release dates due to production stalls, or have been given the boot entirely, according to CNET. Two unnamed action movies scheduled for the spring of 2022 were taken off the Disney and 20th Century Studios movie roster.

This isn’t the first time Disney has announced a delay in production for a Marvel film. In March, the company announced it would postpone the release of Black Widow indefinitely.

To see a running list of all the big movies delayed by the coronavirus, click here.

